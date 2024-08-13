Teresa Giudice Posts Cryptic Messages After RHONJ Finale Watch Party Airs on Bravo

Teresa Giudice posted a series of cryptic messages to her Instagram story following “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 finale watch party.

Hours after the watch party, titled “Off the Rails,” aired on Bravo, Giudice posted a message that hinted she may not return to the show for season 15. “Sometimes God closes doors because it’s time to move forward,” one message read. “He knows you won’t move unless your circumstances force you. Trust the transition.”

She also shared multiple posts about being a “strong woman,” as well as a reshare of a fan post praising her for standing strong. “I know for a fact no matter what I’ll see Teresa on Bravo some way somehow,” the fan added.

Much of Giudice’s storyline this season revolved around her feuds with her estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and her former friend Margaret Josephs.

No decisions have been made about the future of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” or if Giudice is actually leaving, but the cast toxicity reached peak levels during season 14. Bravo producer Andy Cohen has stated multiple times that there will be a reboot or recasting for the show should it get picked up for a 15th season.

Giudice has said she has no plans to leave the show on her own accord. “I’m not leaving,” she said in a July 2024 interview on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast. “I started the show and when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave.”

Melissa Gorga Also Posted a Questionable Message

Giudice wasn’t the only RHONJ star to post a message that seemed to hint at her future on the show. Just as the watch party ended, Gorga shared an Instagram post featuring her final season 14 look with a message for her “Team Melissa Peeps.”

Gorga went on to tell her fans how much she has appreciated them for the past 14 years. In what sounded like a goodbye message, she added. “You are all so amazing and always kept me going.” The Envy boutique owner ended her post with, “It’s time to keep Jersey moving forward!”

But she also reshared a fan photo of her, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda on her Instagram story with a caption that stated, “These are the girls who will take #RHONJ into the next phase of the show. Bring them back [Bravo TV]!”

Gorga previously told fans on her “On Display” podcast she has “no intentions” of leaving RHONJ. “I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality,” she said in 2023.

But more recently, she told Entertainment Tonight that she is fine with whatever the network’s decision will be. “Whatever Bravo decides to do is fine with me,” Gorga said in May 2024. “I don’t make demands, I come to work. I have a very strong relationship with the show. So, I feel like whoever they decide to cast — or not cast — I’m fine, in my own lane with my own family and my own kids.”

Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Traded More Insults on the RHONJ Finale

There’s a high chance that Giudice, Gorga, or both will not be asked back for the 15th season of RHONJ. In her interview with Ripa, Giudice vowed to never film with Gorga again. “Never again. Never again,” she said. “Me and my brother were best friends. We always got along. We never fought. We were really best friends until this happened. Until the show.”

On the RHONJ season final titled “When All Is Said and Done,” the estranged sisters-in-law got into a horrific shouting match. Gorga called Giudice “white trash” and Giudice retorted by repeatedly calling her a ‘whore.” “My brother married a whore!” Giudice reiterated.

After seeing the episode duing the watch party, Giudice cracked that Gorga seemingly called her own husband “white trash” by labeling her with the insult. And in response to her sister-in-law’s “whore” segment, Gorga dubbed her “Aunt of the Year.”