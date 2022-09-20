SEE IT: Fans Have Surprising Reaction to Teresa Giudice’s First DWTS Dance

Teresa Giudice appeared on the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” where she showed off her newly acquired ballroom dancing skills.

Giudice came into frame wearing an apron and standing in front of a bedazzled turkey that was sitting on a dining room table. As part of the theatrics, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star flipped the table over — a nod to her season 1 self — before joining with her pro partner Pasha Pashkov to show the world her tango to “We Found Love” by Calvin Harris and Rihanna.

Giudice and Pashkov’s dance earned them scores of five across the board, leaving them with 20 out of a possible 40 points for the night. The score was fairly average and left the two in the middle of the pack. However, after live voting wrapped, Guidice and Pashkov found themselves in the bottom two and at the mercy of the judges.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli each decided to save Giudice and Pashkov, effectively sending Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd home.

As Giudice looks on to week two, fans are still reacting to week one on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many RHONJ Fans Thought Giudice Did Well Despite Her Near-Elimination

Interestingly, some “Dancing With the Stars” viewers took to social media to say that they felt Giudice’s score was too generous.

“Damn 5 5 5 5. I think the judges were being generous. Michael Jackson called and said stop trying to steal his thriller dance moves,” one Twitter user wrote.

However, many felt that Giudice appeared to be having fun and thought she did a great job — even if she didn’t get enough votes to keep her from being in the bottom two.

“That was better than I thought it was going to be based on the dancing we’ve seen on RHONJ. Hopefully she isn’t as stiff next week. She did seem to be having fun,” a Redditor said on a thread about Giudice’s performance.

“She actually exceeded my expectstions [sic],” read another comment.

“It’s a decent week one performance. She might have some potential,” a third Reddit user added.

“She seemed nervous and stiff. she’ll do better next week! i can tell she can be good,” echoed another.

Fans Loved to See the Support for Giudice in the Live Audience

In addition to many thinking that Giudice did a good job for her first time ever ballroom dancing, many also loved that she received support from her daughters, two of whom were in the audience, and from another Housewife, who also watched the show live.

Gia Giudice and Milania Giudice were cheering on their mom as was “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star — and DWTS alum — Kenya Moore.

“It’s all so freaking sweet. Kenya’s joy for her looks so real and so cute,” one Reddit user commented on a thread about Giudice’s night one dance.

“The dancing gene definitely runs in her family. I do love to see her daughter in the crowd going all in for her mom,” someone else wrote.

