Teresa Giudice Says She Thought Her Daughter & Co-Star’s Son Were Going to ‘Hook up’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice shared she believed her daughter, Gabriella Giudice, would have a romantic relationship with her former castmate, Jacqueline Laurita‘s son, CJ Laurita.

During a June 2024 interview on Giudice’s podcast, “Turning the Tables,” Laurita spoke about her son’s friendship with Gabriella Giudice, 20.

“Her and CJ were always, like, really close. They would always hang out together,” said Laurita, who left RHONJ after its 8th season.

Giudice replied that her daughter and CJ Laurita “were best friends.” She also reminded Laurita that they used to say Gabriella Giudice and CJ Laurita would “hook up.” Giudice noted that Laurita and her family moved away from New Jersey in 2019.

“We used to always say they’re going to hook up. You know. But then they moved away,” said Giudice on her podcast.

Jacqueline Laurita Shared Information About Her Eldest Son on Instagram

Laurita shared information about her eldest son in an April 2024 Instagram post. She shared a picture of the 22-year-old and his girlfriend, Gia.

In the caption, she shared that fans often confuse CJ Laurita with his brother, Nicholas Laurita, 14. In addition, the former RHONJ star stated that her eldest son “works with his Dad,” Chris Laurita.

Laurita also gave her social media followers some information about her eldest son’s relationship.

“This is his gorgeous, sweet girlfriend Gia ( @giarestivo @shopgiasvintage ) that he’s known since the 5th grade. They’re like an old married couple. They are very cute. 🥰,” wrote Laurita in the caption of the post.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Daughters in a July 2024 Interview

Giudice spoke about her four daughters, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, in a July 2024 interview with Bravo. She stated she is proud of how her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice handles herself.

“The way she speaks. And the way she is. I feel like she’s amazing. I feel like she’s better than me,” said Giudice.

She also shared that Gabriella Giudice is starting a finance internship in October 2024. In addition, the mother of four shared that Milania Giudice is interested in being famous. She noted that the 18-year-old “likes the camera” and films videos for “her YouTube channel.”

“[Milania] was like ‘Mommy I know you’re famous but I want to be so famous that I can’t even sit here in this cafe right now. That’s how famous I want to be,'” said Giudice.

She also suggested that her youngest daughter, Audriana, will have some difficulty after Milania Giudice leaves to study at the University of Tampa in the fall of 2024.

“She’s really close to Milania. They hang out a lot. So, I think she’s going to miss Milania,” said the RHONJ star.

Gia Giudice Spoke About Filming RHONJ Since Her Childhood in August 2024

During an appearance on an August 2024 episode of Jason Tartick’s podcast, “Trading Spaces,” Gia Giudice spoke about filming RHONJ since she was 8 years old. She stated that she did not always want to be a public personality. The 23-year-old said, however, that she believed being a reality television star has given her good career opportunities.

“There were times where I didn’t know if I wanted to be in it or not. But then I just came to the realization of why not,” said Gia Giudice on the August 2024 interview. “Why wouldn’t I take this amazing opportunity. And kind of run with it. It’s been great for the most part.”

Gia Giudice also stated that she is focusing on her career as a social media influencer. She clarified that she is still interested in pursuing a career in law.

“Ultimately, law school will always be there, but maybe this won’t,” said Gia Giudice.

RHONJ is currently on hiatus.