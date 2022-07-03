1 of Teresa Giudice’s Daughters May Have a Bigger Role at Upcoming Wedding

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas will be getting married in August 2022. The couple has been very busy finalizing all of their wedding plans and will be ready to party the night away when the time comes.

Thanks to “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer accidentally leaking all of the information about Giudice and Ruelas’ upcoming nuptials, fans know that the wedding will be held at the Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

“Nestled midway between Manhattan and Philadelphia on 15 rolling acres, the Park Château Estate & Gardens is a beautiful wedding venue and event hall bringing guests over 30 years of catering experience straight to their table. This elegant wedding venue allows its visitors to step into the pages of a classic French Novel by embracing the gorgeous architecture of the time and capturing the essence of romance,” reads an excerpt on the venue’s website.

As far as other details go, Giudice has been forthcoming about her bridal party. She will have a total of eight bridesmaid, four of whom — her four daughters — will serve as maids of honor. In addition, Giudice has asked her longtime best friend Dina Manzo to be a part of her special day, as well as Ruelas’ two sisters, and another one of her pals from California.

As the date gets closer, it sounds like there could be even more surprises in store.

Here’s what you need to know:

1 of Giudice’s Daughters May Perform at the Reception

Giudice’s daughters — Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice — will all be standing next to their mom as she exchanges vows with Ruelas. The four girls will offer their mom love and support as she and Ruelas official blend their families.

According to Us Weekly, one of her girls is planning something very special for the upcoming wedding. A source told the outlet that one of the Giudice girls will be performing at the wedding. It’s possible this could be Milania, who released a music single in 2019, according to Page Six. It’s also possible that Giudice’s youngest daughter, Audriana could perform as she is a very talented dancer.

Heavy has reached out to Giudice’s rep for comment but has not yet heard back.

It’s Unknown if Bravo Cameras Will Be Present at the Soiree

Although it’s clear that fans of Giudice would like to see her wedding, it’s unknown if Bravo cameras will be filming the event.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, Giudice confirmed that her wedding would not be a part of any upcoming RHONJ footage.

“No, it’s not going — not on Housewives, no. So, we’ll see what happens,” she told the outlet. When asked if she would be getting her own wedding spinoff she replied, “I mean, we don’t know… I haven’t decided, so we’ll see.”

“Of course, I want my fans to see it, because they’ve been on this journey with me. So of course I want them to see it. I really do. It’s [also] something I’ll always have for myself, and, I don’t know. I’m still torn,” she explained.

