Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Slammed for Promoting Health Supplements on TikTok

As “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice once said, “People make fun of Jersey girls, but I think they’re just jealous.” So, is it possible that the recent backlash her daughter is facing from fans is just jealousy?

On September 16, 2021, Giudice’s youngest daughter, 12-year-old Audriana Giudice, took to TikTok to share a sponsored post for a company called Bloom Nutrition Greens and Superfoods, which sells “clean” supplements, according to their website. In the video, Giudice showed followers how you can use the supplement, and even said that it “helps with digestion and bloating.” However, many fans were not too happy with her promotion of the product.

“Since when do 12-year-olds get bloating??” one user wrote in the comment section. “I’m sorry they’re making you do this.” Another user agreed, writing, “Did Bloom send unregulated supplements to a child?” One fan even slammed the young star, “Trying to be an influence?”

The conversation about Giudice’s daughter selling these supplements even expanded to the Bravo Real Housewives Reddit page. “This should be illegal,” one fan wrote. Another Redditor agreed, writing in the thread, “I feel like Teresa could have used this as a teaching moment, and spent time teaching Audriana how to research brands and figure out if they are legit/align with her morals/ethics. If my daughter was contacted by a clothing company or something that she likes, then I would do research with her and probably let her post the ad because she could develop an interest in marketing. Health supplements though? That’s f***** up.”

Other Members of the Giudice Family Also Post Sponsored Content

Giudice’s youngest daughter isn’t the only one in the family who posts sponsored content on her social media pages. Both Giudice and her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, often post and promote different brands on their Instagram pages.

On August 24, Gia Giudice posted an ad for a luggage company on her Instagram, writing in the caption, “Absolutely LOVE my Roberto Cavalli Luggage from @iconluxuryluggage #TravelWithICON.” Giudice’s mom also followed suit, posting the same ad for the same luggage company on her own Instagram page.

Giudice’s Daughters Have Been Dragged Into the Show’s Drama Before

Giudice’s daughters seem to be used to being in the spotlight, especially after the last season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” when Gia Giudice was dragged into the drama by Jackie Goldschneider.

During the season, Giudice began spreading rumors about Goldschneider’s husband, and when the two sat down to talk about it, Goldschneider wanted her to admit that it was a baseless rumor. When Giudice refused to do so, Goldschenider then alleged that Gia Giudice did cocaine, which she claimed was just an analogy to show Giudice how hurtful rumors can be.

“You know what, I heard a rumor that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties,” Goldschneider told Giudice during the premiere. “I heard it, I don’t know where I heard it from, but I heard it from somebody.”

However, Giudice did not take to being used as an analogy too well. “Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it’s not,” Giudice tweeted on February 19, 2021, shortly after the episode premiered. “My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact.”

Season 11 of “The Real Housewies of New Jersey” is expected to return later this year.

