Teresa Giudice Reveals Surprising Reason Why She Didn’t Have a Destination Wedding

Teresa Giudice revealed the real reason she didn’t have a destination wedding when she married her second husband, Luis Ruelas, earlier this year,

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star wed the businessman on August 6, 2022, in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey. Giudice’s daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice, were all bridesmaids in the ceremony, which took place at the Park Chateau and Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

While the wedding ended up being held close to home, Giudice has previously teased a destination wedding, telling Extra in November 2021, she hadn’t yet started to plan her wedding because she figured “it has to be when the kids are not in school” and can travel.

So why did Giudice end up having a “hometown” wedding? Turns out it has everything to do with her daughters.

Teresa Giudice Revealed She is Saving the Destination Weddings for Her Daughters Because They Will Have to Get Married Out of the Country

Giudice recently opened up about her wedding on an episode of the “Namaste B$tches” podcast with co-host Melissa Pfeister, The Bravo star revealed that at first, Ruelas wanted to get married at a courthouse and then rent out a diner for their reception.

“I left it up to Louie,” Giudice said. “Because I wanted him no matter what. I said, ‘Babe, you want to go to the justice of the peace and then go to the diner? Then let’s go do that. I swear I wasn’t like ‘Oh I want the wedding.’ But was more Louie that wanted the wedding.”

“First we were going to get married in Italy,” she teased. “But then I thought it would be too much, too much meaning like, chaotic. I had six suitcases going to Italy for our honeymoon. Could you imagine if I was getting married in Italy?”

Giudice explained that shipping everything to Italy would be “too much,” so they decided to exchange vows closer to home. But there was also another big reason for the decision.

“I know with my children, they’re all going to be destination weddings because Joe cannot come to America,” she explained of her ex-husband. “So I’m like with my daughters they’re all gonna be destination weddings so I’m gonna leave it for them to have destination weddings.”

Teresa Giudice’s Ex-Husband is Not Allowed Back into the United States

In 2014, Giudice and her first husband were both sentenced to jail after being charged with federal tax fraud, according to The Knot. The Bravo star served nearly a year in a Connecticut correctional facility, while her husband served nearly four years in federal prison and at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center until he was voluntarily deported to Italy.

In November 2021, Joe Giudice began a fight to return to the United States. In a statement to E! News, the father of four revealed that his attorney filed “a waiver of inadmissibility” that had the potential to grant him a temporary return to the United States. The former bravo star expressed deep regret for his mistakes, but noted that he did his time and shouldn’t have to continue to pay with a “lifetime of judgment and torture.” He noted that it could take up to one year before a decision is made on his waiver.

“My kids visit together as much as they can, but, of course, it’s not the same as if I were in Jersey with them and could see them every day,’ he told the outlet. “Regarding my legal fight, my girls know that I won’t stop and will do everything in my power until I can be with them again.”

