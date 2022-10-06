Gia Giudice Opens up About Her Mom Being on RHONJ

Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice, is getting real about growing up on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

While appearing on Brooks Marks’ new show on Yahoo’s In The Know, “Growing Up Reality With Brooks Marks,” Giudice spoke about what it was like to be on the show and the misconceptions surrounding her mom. Giudice has been featured on the franchise since its first season when she was 8 years old, and now, she is 21.

“When my mom flipped the table, that was the biggest talk of the town,” Giudice said. “They’d be like, ‘Oh, her mom’s crazy.’ It’s like, ‘Yeah, it was pretty crazy, but it was also iconic.’”

Giudice continued, “Every season has its villain, and every season has the person they’re attacking or targeting. And every season they also have their favorite, so it’s the villain, the person they’re attacking and the person that looks the best on the show. I’ve seen that formation, where it’s been my mom [who’s] the one who everyone is against, or the next season she is the one who looks great. That was the hardest thing to struggle with, because it’s like, ‘Well, that’s not how it went down,’ or ‘That’s not how that actually happened.’ But I’ve learned to embrace it and to say exactly what I want to say when I’m being filmed.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere sometime this winter on Bravo.

One ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Is Not Thrilled That Giudice Has Been Involved in the Show’s Drama Lately

As Giudice has gotten older, she has been featured more and more on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and last season, she even got involved in some of the drama involving her mom. While at a charity softball game, Giudice’s daughter spoke up in defense of Giudice, as the other women didn’t want to wear her new yoga pant line at the game. And, and the time, Margaret Josephs was not too happy about it.

“I think that’s absolutely insane,” Josephs told Page Six in April 2022 about Giudice being involved in the drama. “Teresa could defend herself and none of Teresa’s friends are ever going to argue with her daughter.”

Josephs continued, “I was very upset that that happened, and I don’t think it belongs. I wish Teresa would have told her not to get involved, but I’m never going to argue with Gia.”

Giudice’s Daughters Are Supportive of Her

On and off the show, Giudice’s daughters are supportive of her. While speaking to People in September 2022, Giudice revealed the advice her daughters gave her as she competed in this season’s “Dancing With The Stars.”

“I told her that she needs to be engaged with her partner,” Gia Giudice told the outlet at the time. “She needs to love the dance, feel the music and really connect with the audience.”

Milania Giudice, 16, also chimed in about her mom. “She’s watched Audriana at every dance competition,” Giudice said. “She’s watched a million dancers. I think she’s got it. I believe in her.”

Unfortunately, Giudice was eliminated during the second episode of “Dancing With The Stars.”

