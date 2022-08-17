Teresa Giudice Reveals When She Found Out Her Brother Wasn’t Attending Her Wedding

Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga shocked “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans when they decided to skip Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ wedding.

The bottom line? Giudice is “totally fine with it.” She said as much during a teaser from her new “Namaste B******” podcast. The full first episode will be released on September 21, 2022.

Giudice and Ruelas exchanged vows at the Park Chateau Estate and Garden in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on August 6, 2022. Just on day before the wedding, Page Six confirmed that Joe and Melissa were not going to attend.

“There was a very tense ‘Housewives’ finale filmed earlier this week,” a source told the outlet. Sure enough, the wedding took place and Joe and Melissa were at their house on the Shore, living it up with Melissa’s family, as evidenced by their respective Instagram Stories.

Now, Giudice is speaking out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice Said She Found Out ‘Days Before’ Her Wedding That Her Brother & Sister-in-Law Weren’t Attending

Giudice is on her honeymoon in Greece with her new husband but on August 17, 2022, a short teaser from her brand new podcast was uploaded — and she spilled some tea. Giudice is of the mind that everything worked out the way “it was supposed to” when it came to her special day.

As far as when she learned that Joe and Melissa weren’t going to attend? Well it was relatively last minute.

“Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming and I’m totally fine with it,” Teresa said. “You’ll see it play out on TV,” she said.

“The way everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that. I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there,” Giudice continued.

She called her wedding “the most perfect day ever” and said that everything worked out. “Didn’t you feel the love in the room?” Giudice asked her podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister, who agreed that there was a lot of love in the air. “I mean there was nothing but love,” Pfeister said.

The Gorgas Wished Giudice & Ruelas Well

The Gorgas opened up about their side of things, though they did say that they couldn’t really say what went down due to their contracts with Bravo.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list — right? — Of reasons in our heads and why and I will let all my listeners know this — you know, obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Melissa said on the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast.

Joe went on to say that it was an extremely hard day for him before he commented on the wedding itself.

“She looked amazing. The girls looked amazing. The place looked amazing. And, you know, she’s been through a lot. I just want her happy. That’s all I want. Her to be happy. So it looked like a fairy tale wedding and I’m so proud of her,” Joe said, and his wife echoed those comments.

