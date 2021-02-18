Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence on Accusations Against Her Daughter

Teresa Giudice is speaking out against accusations made against her daughter, Gia Giudice. During The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere, cast member Jackie Goldschneider hosted a birthday party for her husband Evan Goldschneider. At the party, Giudice told multiple people that she heard a rumor Evan Goldschneider was cheating on his wife.

Goldschneider found out about the situation, and so the two sat down at costar Margaret Josephs’s home to discuss. Goldschneider asked Giudice to admit that it was a false, baseless rumor, and Giudice wouldn’t reveal the source of the rumor. Goldschneider then alleged that Giudice’s 20-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice, does cocaine, which sparked a strong reaction from Giudice.

“You know what, I heard a rumor that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties,” Goldschneider told Giudice during the premiere. “I heard it, I don’t know where I heard it from, but I heard it from somebody.” In response, Giudice calls her a f***ing b****. Goldschneider continues, “It’s the same thing, so how is that not the same thing?” Giudice then stormed out of the room calling her a, “f***ing c***.”

Giudice spoke with Entertainment Tonight after the premiere and defended her daughter. “I think anybody that would say something like that about someone else’s child is disgraceful,” Giudice told ET. “As a lawyer, not smart. Just saying! Not smart at all.”

She continued saying, “She tries to act like she’s this person you could speak to, and she’s a lawyer and all this. A lawyer and being so smart, that was the worst analogy possible. And being a mom of four? Very bad move.”

Giudice Shared if She Regretted Spreading Infidelity Rumors About Evan Goldschneider

Giudice initially caused the confrontation when she spread cheating allegations regarding Evan Goldschneider. “Like, why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around,” Giudice told Josephs during the premiere.

The 48-year-old mother of four stands by her decision, telling ET, “Listen, the rumor was out there. It’s not like I made it up. It was out there. I’m not saying it’s true, I’m not saying it’s not true. I just wanted her to know — from a girl’s girl — that it was out there, and she should do something about it.”

She added, “I was drinking a lot of tequila and then, I don’t know, I was looking at her, and this is how I work … I’m very spontaneous, something just clicked in my brain and I was telling my girlfriends. It’s not like I was telling strangers. We’re all in the same circle.”

Goldschneider Has Also Broken Her Silence

Shortly after the episode aired, Goldschneider shared her rationale on the allegations against Gia Giudice. “My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy – there was no truth to it of course,” she tweeted after the premiere on Wednesday, February 17. “The rest of the cast understood this, which you’ll see in the coming weeks. The behavior at my husband’s birthday party is truly unfortunate – destroying a marriage and family is not entertainment.”

In regards to Giudice spreading rumors about her husband, she tweeted, “It’s disgusting. That’s my tweet. Just disgusting. Grow up.”

