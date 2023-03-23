Teresa Giudice Reveals Deleted Scene With Jacqueline Laurita She Wished Aired

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice rekindled her friendship with Jacqueline Laurita in February 2023. The 50-year-old invited her former RHONJ castmate to appear on the March 15 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” co-hosted by Melissa Pfeister. While recording the podcast episode, Giudice shared she filmed a never-before-seen scene with Laurita that she wished had made it to air. She stated that she and her co-star had dressed as the characters Ethel Mertz (Vivian Vance) and Lucy Ricardo (Lucille Ball) from the sitcom “I Love Lucy.” The RHONJ star revealed they reenacted the famous scene involving winemaking from the comedy’s fifth season.

“One thing that I wish always aired and they never did was we actually did a Lucy and Ethel scene. Joe [Giudice], my ex, got all these grapes and put them in the wine room like a whole bunch of grapes. We dressed up like Lucy and Ethel when they were in the wine vineyard, when they were all stomping on the grapes with their feet. We actually did that scene,” said Giudice.

Jacqueline Laurita Revealed She Believes She Will Be Able to Maintain Her Friendship With Teresa Giudice

During the “Namaste B$tches” episode, Laurita spoke about reconciling with Giudice. She explained that they had previously “made up five times on camera” when they were RHONJ co-stars.

“We could never trust it because of the environment that we were in. You know being away from the environment makes it much easier to trust it and appreciate it and have a real friendship outside the show where we’re not pinned against each other in any way,” shared Laurita.

The former Bravo personality, who left RHONJ after season 7, clarified that she understands why Giudice has remained on the cast for the past 13 seasons. She explained, “it is hard to walk away from it because it is a lot of money.”

Jacqueline Laurita Spoke About Reconnecting With Teresa Giudice in February 2023

On February 11, Laurita took to Instagram to share pictures taken on the day she reconciled with Giudice. The former castmates had lunch in Las Vegas, where Laurita resides with her husband, Christopher Laurita.

In the caption of the post, the mother of two shared that the lunch lasted for five hours. She also clarified that she does not want to rejoin the cast of RHONJ. In addition, she asserted that she did not spend time with Giudice because of their “mutual disdain for” her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Laurita shared information about her rekindled friendship with Giudice during a February 2023 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast. She asserted that the ‘Skinny Italian” author barely spoke about her issues with Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga. As fans are aware, Giudice has had an ongoing feud with her brother and sister-in-law. The couple decided to not attend the reality television personality and her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ second wedding in August 2022.

“I know that everyone thinks we sat there and talked about Melissa, I brought it up a little bit. She – we didn’t talk about it she just said ‘I’m done with them, I’m not engaging with them anymore, I am done with them and that’s it,” said Laurita.

New episodes of RHONJ air Wednesdays on Bravo.