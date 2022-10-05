Teresa Giudice Shares Information About Her Relationship With Dina Manzo

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice wed her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August 2022. She initially planned on her former castmate, Dina Cantina, previously known as Dina Manzo, being one of her bridesmaids. However, Cantina was not in attendance at the wedding.

According to Page Six, the former RHONJ personality decided to not go to the ceremony as she was not interested in being filmed for Giudice’s wedding special.

“Dina has made it clear that she does not want to be on camera, and Teresa is OK with it,” asserted a source.

The insider also claimed that Giudice has “remain[ed] as close as ever” to Cantina.

Giudice commented on her friendship with Cantina during an October 2022 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

Teresa Giudice Shared Information About Her Friendship with Her Former Co-Star

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Giudice asserted that she and Cantina have maintained their friendship.

“We’re good, we’re all good, yeah,” said the mother of four.

She also confirmed that Cantina opted to not go to the wedding because she did not want to be part of a Bravo production. Giudice then asserted that she is “totally fine with” her decision to not be a wedding guest.

“Once you are on TV and then you aren’t on TV anymore, you don’t want to be in front of the camera. I totally get it. It’s like you’re working and you don’t want to work. Unless you are getting paid. And the thing is not that she wanted to even get paid but I get it. And her husband doesn’t want to be on camera. I respect that,” said Giudice.

Kim DePaola Shared Her Thoughts About Dina Cantina & Teresa Giudice

During an August 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, former RHONJ star Kim DePaola shared her thoughts about Giudice’s friendship with Cantina. She claimed Cantina was aware that the wedding would be filmed when she initially agreed to be a bridesmaid. She also alleged that the former RHONJ personality and her husband, Dave Cantina, are not fond of Ruelas.

“Dina Manzo d*** well knew that Teresa was going to film [the wedding] whether it was RHONJ or her own show. This is a very excuse for Dina to back out. I heard from a family member that Dina said her and Dave know that Louie is a shady mofo,” said DePaola.

The fashion designer also shared that she believes the Cantinas formed a negative opinion about Ruelas during Giudice’s 50th birthday celebration in July 2022.

“I think that the lightbulb went on during Teresa’s 50th in Mexico. That’s my opinion. Again guys, that’s my opinion… I think they knew before but I think that was the straw the broke the camel’s back. They were probably saying to themselves like ‘what are we doing? Like why are we putting ourselves in this situation with these people, knowing that this is something shady going on. We don’t need this.’ You know, my opinion,” stated DePaola.

