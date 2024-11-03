Teresa Giudice Makes Big Decision About Her Looks

On Friday, November 1, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice uploaded a TikTok in which she announced that she’s changing up her look. She admitted that she’s seen — and heard — the backlash over her lips, so she decided to dissolve her lip filler.

“Come with me to get my lips dissolved,” Giudice said in a video taken from the BE Youth Spa in New Jersey. “The reason why I’m getting it done is that I see migration on the top of my lip over here,” she explained, pointing to her mouth.

The mom of four explained that she was advised to “start fresh,” so she’s going to take a couple of weeks before going back in to add filler. However, Giudice admitted that she will go with something more natural this time around.

“I know a lot of you make comments about my lips. I mean, I like my lips, but I’m gonna try a different way,” she said.

Giudice’s lips will be less wide and will be given more height, when all is said and done.

TikTok Users Reacted to Teresa Giudice’s Decision in the Comments of Her Video

The majority of people who commented on Giudice’s post suggested that she leave her lips completely natural.

“Leave them dissolved!! You look amazing – less can be more!” one person wrote.

“You look amazing with your natural lips!” someone else said.

“Keep your natural lips!!! They are stunning and you look younger,” a third comment read.

“Leave them you look so pretty!!! I like your lips a lot better now with out the filler,” a fourth TikTok user added.

Other ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Have Large Lips Due to Filler

Giudice isn’t the only Bravolebrity with large lips. In fact, her sister-in-law and RHONJ co-star Melissa Gorga has also been called out for overdoing it.

Back in 2022, for example, Gorga shared an Instagram video promoting a tool to get beach waves in her hair. However, dozens of fans commented on her lips, ignoring the ad altogether.

“The big lips are so gross. Such a beautiful woman, and someone convinces her to do that. I hope she goes back to her natural beautiful self,” one comment read.

“Those lips are ridiculous and not in a good way,” someone else said.

Also, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” turned “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Taylor Armstrong has also been criticized over her lips. She’s openly talked about how she can’t dissolve them — because they aren’t filler, they’re actually implants.

“Everybody thinks I get filler in my lips. I don’t. They’re implants that I got when I was in my 20s. And I don’t fill them. I’m just stuck with them,” Armstrong said on the January 4, 2023, episode of the “Side Piece” podcast.

“They make an incision on one side and they tunnel through and then they pull, like this, wrapped up… acid thing through your lips. My lips were as big as a horse when I got them done. They were so swollen and black. I thought they were gonna fall off,” she admitted.

