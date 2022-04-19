Teresa Giudice Criticizes Dolores Catania on RHONJ After Show

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is questioning Dolores Catania’s loyalty to her.

During an April 14 episode of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey: After Show,” Giudice criticized her longtime friend, Catania, and how she reacted after the explosive food fight between Giudice and Margaret Josephs during their cast trip to Nashville. After the fight, Dolores tried to leave with Giudice after Josephs begged her to stay. Ultimately, Catania ended up staying at the restaurant with Josephs, which didn’t make Giudice too happy.

“She wanted to come after me and then didn’t because Margaret told her not to,” Giudice said. “Right there, loyalty was broken because, why did she listen to Margaret?”





During the aftershow, Jennifer Aydin also chimed in, telling Giudice, “Teresa, Teresa, Teresa, if you haven’t realized by now that Dolores is a better friend to Margaret you need to open your eyes. I know you’ve been friends with her longer, but her friendship with Margaret is stronger.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Giudice Called Josephs a ‘Vile Human Being’ During the After Show

Catania wasn’t the only one who caught some heat from Giudice during the April 14 episode of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey: After Show.” During the episode, Giudice called out Josephs as a “vile human being” and more for her behavior towards her this season. The two have been butting heads because Josephs has questioned Giudice’s new fiancé, Luis Ruelas, about his past.

When Giudice and Ruelas began dating in the Fall of 2020, a report by Page Six came out, detailing some allegations from Ruelas’ ex-fiancées and girlfriends, including that Ruelas was “sex-obsessed” and a reputed cheater.

“Please, he’s new with this, he doesn’t even understand all this,” Giudice said about Ruelas. “And I’m mad at myself for even getting to that place because I kept my cool the whole season. I didn’t want to get to that place.”

Giudice continued about Josephs, “I just couldn’t help it. She was relentless, she’s a disgusting person, she really is. Her actions are disgusting. She’s a vile human being.”

One RHONJ Star Admitted That Josephs Was ‘Relentless’

During a February 2022 interview with Page Six, Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, admitted that she thought Josephs was “relentless” in her feud with Giudice this season.

“Margaret was completely relentless. She really was,” Gorga admitted to the outlet at the time. “She had an opinion on something and she was not letting go.”

Gorga also added that it’s hard for her to be stuck in the middle. “It sucks for me, to be honest, because it’s my family and then they’re my girlfriends who actually treat me really well,” she said.

Gorga continued, “They’re very good friends to me, they really are … but this is my sister-in-law. So when they all go at it, I just want to walk out of the room! I try to bring them back together as much as I can. But screw it! You guys are old enough, you know what you’re doing. Figure it out.”

