Some RHONJ Fans Are Ready for a Cast Shake Up & Want Teresa Giudice Gone

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has been fairly intense for OG star Teresa Giudice. The mom-of-four seemed to dip back to her season 1 ways, and started several heated arguments throughout the season thus far.

Giudice has been very protective of her fiance, Louie Ruelas, and has gotten very defensive anytime someone has questioned his past. This has led to fights within the cast, and even an instance where Giudice almost flipped another table.

As the season has progressed, some fans have become more and more fed up with Giudice, and several have voiced that they no longer want her on the show. Fans seem to be enjoying the current season of RHONJ, but some of the ladies rub fans the wrong way, and they’ve long debated who should stay and who should go.

Some Fans Think That Giudice Should Leave RHONJ

Although season 12 hasn’t finished airing just yet — and there is a still the RHONJ reunion coming in May 2022 — some fans have seen enough of Giudice and are ready for a change.

“Teresa has outstayed her welcome. It has been several seasons of her having a violent outburst anytime someone speaks to her or about her. She is always the last to show up and the first to leave. She doesn’t want to be there and it’s this toxic cloud hanging over everything,” one Redditor commented on a thread about a potential cast shake-up.

“I totally believe that Teresa avoids filming group activities. This season she has missed, been late or left early at almost every event. If she doesn’t want to be on the show, she should just leave. Though I’m assuming she will only do that if she gets her own show,” read another comment.

“…If Teresa goes, Marge needs to go too. I already fast forward all of Margaret’s scenes… You’ve watched one scene of hers this season you’ve watched them all. I never really liked her, but reading her book made me dislike her even more. I cannot watch a season centered around her and her ego,” someone else suggested.

“Teresa seems as if she is tired of being on the show! As someone who enjoyed Teresa early NJ seasons I think her time as an OG expired. Once she goes it would be interesting to see a storyline on jersey that is not so Teresa obsessed,” a fourth person added.

As is the case with every franchise, fans have varying opinions on who is on the cast. Other comments on the Reddit thread suggest that Margaret Josephs should leave, and other fans are done with Melissa Gorga.

A Blind Suggests the Whole Cast Will Be Back for Season 13

While some RHONJ fans might be hoping to see cast members leave, a blind suggests that all of the women are coming back for season 13.

“Rumor has it everyone’s favorite Garden state show will keep the same full time ladies next season. A couple women managed to save themselves at the reunion,” a blind published by Bravo and Cocktails on April 6, 2022, read.

While the main cast could be back for more drama, there may be a few more ladies added to the mix, according to the anonymous source.

“We’re also hearing they are trying out a couple of friends, one from each ‘side,’ maybe they’ll work but try as they might they haven’t found good full time ladies in a few years now. The ratings, they speak for themselves, they’ve learned from RHONY and OC, don’t mess up a good thing,” the blind continued.

According to TV Deets, the ratings for season 12 have been great, so the decision to keep the same cast may not be all that surprising.

