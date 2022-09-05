Teresa Giudice Told ‘Real Housewives’ Star to Join RHONJ

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” could have looked completely different if Teresa Giudice got her say, at least according to another Bravo star.

During a recent interview with Page Six, “The Real Housewives of New York City” alum Dorinda Medley shared that Giudice tried to convince her make the switch and film RHONJ with her instead. “Teresa is like, ‘oh my God come over and film with us!’” the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 star told Page Six during a prom event for her Bluestone Manor Bourbon.

Medley and Giudice have become friends over the past several years thanks to their respective “Real Housewives” shows and Medley was one of the many Bravo stars in attendance at Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas a month ago.

Medley made her return to the Bravo universe this year for “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club,” where she hosted several other Housewives at Bluestone Manor in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. The season featured Medley, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks and Jill Zarin and it premiered in June 2022.

Giudice and Medley Appeared Together Recently on a Panel in Philadelphia

Giudice and Medley recently collaborated together along with Giudice’s RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania on a panel. The three women appeared at the Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia and had a “wild” panel, Medley shared.

“It’s the two brunettes and the blonde, and we have great energy together, and I genuinely like them I think when you have anything authentic on the show … people feel it,” Medley spilled.

The live Q&A of the panel definitely made headlines for some of the reality stars’ comments, namely after Giudice shared that she and Ruelas had sex 5 times a day during their honeymoon, People reported.

Giudice Recently Got Married to Ruelas & The Couple Honeymooned in Greece & Italy

Giudice and Ruelas tied the knot on August 6 in a lavish ceremony witnessed by many Bravo stars, including Medley. “It was epic,” the former RHONY star spilled in her Page Six interview. “Not great – epic! It was one of the most fun times I’ve had in a long time, and she looked beautiful and she’s just happy.” She added that she “forgot how happy you are when you’re that much in love.”

A week after the Giudice and Ruelas wedding at the Park Chateau Estates & Gardens in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the newlyweds headed to Europe for their honeymoon. They first traveled to Greece, the site of their engagement in October 2021. They spent a few days at Calilo hotel in Mykonos, Greece, before heading to Italy, where they spent some time near Positano.

During their time in Greece, Giudice took to her Instagram Stories to share, “This is the land of love. Look how beautiful. It’s all about the love here. … This is all about love, love, love,” Us Weekly reported.

