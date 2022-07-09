Teresa Giudice Dragged for Posting Photo With ‘Business Colleague’

Teresa Giudice is being dragged on social media after she shared a photo of her “business colleague” on Instagram.

“A very very happy birthday to someone who started as a business colleague & became a dear friend. Thank you for the years of loyal friendship,” Giudice captioned the photo, tagging James Leonard — her lawyer. The photo was taken at Giudice and Ruelas’ housewarming party at their new home in New Jersey.

“Great night celebrating @teresagiudice & @louiearuelas housewarming party … only thing missing was my favorite housewife,” he captioned the same photo of him and Giudice days earlier. He also tagged his wife Rebecca, who couldn’t make it.

“Thank you for coming love you,” Giudice commented on the original post.

While that post was well received, several people took to the comments section of Giudice’s post to slam her for calling her lawyer her “business colleague” rather than her attorney. The post received thousands of likes and dozens of negative comments about the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s word choice.

Here’s what you need to know:

RHONJ Fans Criticized Giudice for not Referring to Leonard as Her Lawyer

In the picture, Giudice stood in her kitchen, posing with one hand on her hip. She wore a two-piece pink cut-out dress and smiled for the camera. Leonard was dressed casually in a pair of black shorts and what appeared to be an athletic shirt. He also was wearing sunglasses.

Several fans commented on Giudice’s post, wondering why she didn’t mention that Leonard is her lawyer given that is how she knows him.

“Business colleague or the attorney who represented you and your ex-husbands crooked business dealings?” one person wrote.

“Business colleague, lol,” someone else commented.

“Business colleague or attorney?” a third Instagram user asked.

“Isn’t this your Lawyer?” another question read.

“You mispronounced Attorney,” a fifth person chimed in.

Other Instagram users got on Giudice for the pose in the photo, as she seems to stand the same way for many pictures she takes.

“Are you stuck in that pose 24/7?” one person asked.

“Change the pose!!!!!” someone else wrote.

“Is this the only pose Teresa knows,” read a third comment.

Giudice & Leonard Are Very Close Friends

Over the years, Giudice has grown very close to Leonard, who represented her through her fraud trial and beyond. In December 2015, Leonard spoke to ABC News about his client’s upcoming prison release.

“She’s looking forward to coming home. She’s going to go straight home. She’s not going to a halfway house. She’s going to get to spend Christmas with her family and get back to her life,” Leonard said at the time.

In September 2021, Leonard shared a little behind-the-scenes tidbit of what he witnessed when Giudice arrived home.

“I want to tell you something about this scene,” he said, referring to the segment that Bravo taped of Giudice’s homecoming.

“Obviously, I drove her home so I was there. I purposely stayed behind in the garage because I didn’t want to ruin that moment, that was for the family. A few months later one of the producers and I went to dinner and she showed me the cut…if you listen, when she and I are walking past the dogs cage, her mic picked up her heart beating out of her chest … that is absolutely the most authentic scene in the history of reality television. 100 percent REAL emotion. Period. Makes me cry every time I see it because I know how real that was for all of them,” he added.

