Fans Make Predictions About Teresa Giudice’s Time on DWTS

Teresa Giudice has officially been announced as part of the cast for the 31st season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Although there were rumors that the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star was going to be bringing Jersey to the ballroom, it was made official on the September 8, 2022, episode of “Good Morning America.”

Giudice is the first star from the New Jersey franchise to appear on the show.

During her interview on GMA, Giudice was asked if her youngest daughter Audriana — a dancer — had given her any advice.

“Yes,” Giudice responded. “She’s like, ‘mommy, don’t be scared.’ She’s like, ‘have fun. most important, have fun. Feel your partner’s energy,'” she said. “And she’s like, you know, ‘dance like it’s your last time dancing.’ Like, give it your all… I love watching her on stage and shine so I hope I do the same for her,” Giudice continued.

Shortly after the announcement was made, RHONJ fans took to Reddit to discuss the casting and to make predictions on how far Giudice will make it this season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several RHONJ Fans Don’t Think Giudice Will Have Staying Power

Although the new season of DWTS hasn’t even started yet (the premiere is September 19, 2022), there are several fans who are already predicting an early exit for Giudice.

“If y’all have seen any of Milania’s and Gia’s tiktok videos of Teresa dancing, safe to say she will be eliminated by the 3rd round,” one person wrote.

“This cast is pretty stacked. Teresa is going to be an early out. All rise Shangela lovers,” someone else added.

“Can’t wait to see this trainwreck. Eliminated week 3 or 4 for sure. Looks like they have some good people in the cast,” read a comment on a different thread.

Of course, there is very stiff competition on season 31 of DWTS. The cast is made up of incredible talent from stars like Charli D’Amelio, Jordin Sparks, and Wayne Brady to Gabby Windey, Shangela, and Sam Champion — and more. If Giudice could somehow pull off a win, she would become the first Housewives star to ever take home the Mirrorball trophy.

Other reactions included people speculating about how Giudice’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga must feel about the news.

“Melissa screaming crying throwing things,” a Redditor commented.

“Teresa is winning hard – the gorgas must be shaking haha,” added another.

Giudice Has Taken Part in Several Reality Shows Outside of RHONJ

Since becoming a Real Housewife in 2009, she has had several opportunities to appear on different shows. For example, she was on “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2012 and was a part of the first ever “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which aired in 2021.

Giudice and her husband Louie Ruelas got married on August 6, 2022, and their wedding was filmed by Bravo. The footage will not be a part of the upcoming season of RHONJ, however, as Giudice and Ruelas inked a deal to get their very own wedding special. It’s unknown how many episodes it will be or when it will air.

