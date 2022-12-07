Teresa Giudice Dragged After Embarrassing ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Game

Fans are giving Teresa Giudice a hard time for the answers she gave during a game she played on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star was a guest on the December 5, 2022 episode of the Bravo late-night show, alongside “Saturday Night Live” alum Ego Nwodin, and host Andy Cohen put her in the hot seat multiple times.

Teresa Giudice Was Clueless During a WWHL Game

On the live late-night show, Giudice, 50, first played a game of “Tre-Sauraus,” a word game that Cohen has hit her with before. Fans weren’t all that surprised that she didn’t know the meanings of a list of words that included “Parody,” “Slapstick,” “Hyperbole,” “Self-Deprecating” and “Deadpan.”

But what was surprising was how poorly Giudice did in a second game called “Where Oh Where is Teresa’s Hair?” The game featured a graphic of Giudice’s towering hairstyle from her August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas as it flew around the world. Nwodim gave Giudice clues as to where in the world her hair was, and while the Bravo star correctly guessed the clues to the Eiffel Tower, The Great Pyramids, and Venice, she failed epically when the White House was described to her.

After Nwodim asked her, “Where does Biden live?” Giudice replied, “I don’t know.” After Cohen pressed on and asked her, “Where does Joe Biden live? Where does the president live?,” Giudice referenced Donald Trump’s Palm Beach vacation compound. “Mar-a-Lago?” she guessed.

When Cohen made a stunned face, the RHONJ star insisted, “I don’t know where he lives!”

“Sweetie, he lives in the White House, doesn’t he?” Cohen told her.

After cutting to a commercial break, Cohen told the audience that Giudice was “beating herself up” about the game. The RHONJ star explained that when asked about Biden she thought she was supposed to say where he lived before the White House. But Nwodim pointed out that Biden never lived at Mar-a-Lago.

On social media, some commenters blasted Giudice, with one saying her answers were “painfully stupid” and calling her “willfully ignorant.”

“You learn where the president lives when you are like 8 years old in school,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“If you, as an adult, in the United States of America, do not know the President of the United States of America lives in the White House, you have a SERIOUS issue,” another wrote. “That’s common knowledge. … I completely understand not fully understanding levels of government and how it works and such, but that is just inexcusable. …She thinks like a kindergartner dropout.“

But others defended Giudice, with one writing, “Listen, guys: we don’t love her because she’s an intellectual. She doesn’t pretend to be one, either. She’s still the Queen of New Jersey.”

And another added, “She may play dumb but homegirl cashing her checks.”

This Isn’t the First time a Real Housewives Star Gave an Embarrassing Answer During a WWHL Game

Cohen is known for his shady WWHL games, and in August 2022, he tripped up guest Kathy Hilton with a game called “Will Kathy Know Them?” During the game, Hilton’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, had to guess if Hilton would recognize photos of several famous celebrities.

But when a photo of superstar singer Lizzo popped up. Hilton incorrectly identified her as “Precious,” the character played by Gabourey Sidide in the 2009 movie of the same name.

According to Us Weekly, on social media, some slammed Hilton for her “messed up” mistake, with one commenter tweeting, “That certainly plays into the ‘we all look alike to them’ trope.”

