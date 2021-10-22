Teresa Giudice announces engagement to Luis Ruelas following Joe Giudice divorce

Teresa Giudice will be heading down the aisle again as she’s announced her engagement to Luis Ruelas following her divorce from Joe Giudice.

The announcement was made via a series of exclusive images from the proposal to People on October 21. In the photos, both Giudice and Ruelas are dressed head-to-toe in white on a beach in Greece. The couple is surrounded by candles and a sign that reads “marry me.”

According to the outlet, the proposal included fireworks and a violinist and took place at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece with close friend and fellow “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-star, Dina Manzo by her side.

The couple and their guests dined on lobster, sea bass and lamb chops and partied until 5 a.m. according to People. The pair have been linked since November 2020, just two months after her divorce to Joe was finalized, the outlet says.

Teresa’s Brother Joe Gorga Offers Support to Sister After Engagement News

According to US Weekly, Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, cried happy tears when he heard the news of his sister’s engagement.

“I’m so excited. I’m so happy for her,” Gorga told the outlet. “[Luis] came in like what she needed. She needed that Superman to come in and take her life and fix it, and that’s what he’s doing. I always said she needed a beast of a man, and he is one of them.”

Gorga told US Weekly he knew the engagement was coming but it didn’t change the emotions he felt when it finally happened.

“He’s living up to everything he’s talking about, so I’m just so happy that they’re in love,” he told the outlet. “She’s ecstatic. She loves him. She’s really, really happy. She always wanted to be loved, like, really loved, and he loves her.”

Teresa and her ex, Joe (not to be confused with her brother Joe) were married for 20 years and share four girls together.

Gorga told US Weekly that their girls told their father of the engagement.

“The girls told him,” Gorga told the outlet. “I don’t know if [Teresa] told him. I didn’t even ask that question. Don’t know, don’t care. Probably not. But it’s all good.”

Joe is married to another “Real Housewives of New Jersey” castmate, Melissa Gorga.

Joe Giudice Posts Cryptic Quote After News of Teresa’s Engagement

On October 22, just one day after the news of his ex-wive’s engagement, Joe took to Instagram to share a cryptic quote without any caption.

Fans in the comments clearly thought the quote was about Teresa’s engagement and offered support to Joe.

“No matter what, you are an excellent father who has raised wonderful kids! You have a great future!” Instagram user mstrbuilder1955 wrote.

Another user, abrodish, wrote, “Your heart must hurt just a little…but at the same time…you have to be happy that Teresa is happy.”

The couple were married for 20 years and knew each other as children, going on their first date at 17 and marrying in their 20s, according to Slice.

Joe and have Ruelas have actually met. Ruelas wanted to meet Joe and so they planned a family vacation to the Bahamas, Teresa explain during a “Watch What Happens Live” episode on March 24.

“You can all imagine how I felt when they walked in the room. It was awkward to see my ex after a lifetime together with someone else,” Joe told US Weekly on April 1. “Teresa and I decided to be honest and remain friends with one another for the girls.”

