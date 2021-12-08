Why Teresa Giudice’s Engagement Party Wasn’t Filmed for RHONJ

She hurted me.

On Friday, Dec. 3, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her new fiancé, Luis Ruelas, celebrated their engagement with friends and family, but according to Page Six, cameras were nowhere to be found. So, what happened? The answer seems to be quite simple.

“The season is done, so it was not even a discussion,” an insider told Page Six on Dec 7. “The show is not in production.”

However, even though the Bravo camera crew wasn’t there, many of Giudice’s fellow “Real Housewives of New Jersey” castmates were. The guest list included Jennifer and Bill Aydin, Melissa and Joe Gorga, as well as former star Dina Manzo and her husband, Dave Cantin.

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is set to premiere early next year on Bravo. The cast will remain the same, with the addition of Giudice’s friend, Caroline Rauseo.

Giudice’s Brother, Joe Gorga, Cried When His Sister Got Engaged

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, admitted that he cried when hearing the news that his sister was engaged.

“I’m so excited. I’m so happy for her,” Gorga told Us Weekly in October 2021. “[Luis] came in like what she needed. She needed that Superman to come in and take her life and fix it, and that’s what he’s doing. I always said she needed a beast of a man, and he is one of them.”

At the time, Gorga also said about Ruelas, “He’s living up to everything he’s talking about, so I’m just so happy that they’re in love. She’s ecstatic. She loves him. She’s really, really happy. She always wanted to be loved, like, really loved, and he loves her.”

Gorga also added that his wife, Melissa Gorga, was happy for her sister-in-law. In the past, the two have butted heads, but seem to be in a good place right now.

“She’s so happy for her,” Gorga told the outlet. “Melissa’s a happy person. She’s had a great life. We’re happily in love and we have a great marriage, so Melissa just wants the same [for Teresa].”

One Source Said That Giudice and Ruelas Are ‘True Soulmates’

Shortly after it was announced that Giudice and Ruelas were engaged, one source close to the couple spilled to People about their relationship, claiming that the pair are “true soulmates.”

“He’s given her the ability to laugh and love again, after everything she has been through,” an insider said. “Their life is very peaceful and quiet together. She was always optimistic that she would find love again after her divorce from Joe but I don’t think in her wildest dreams did she imagine she would find what she has with Louie.” The source continued at the time, “They are true soulmates. The girls love Louie and they were very happy for their mother to be seeing him after everything she has been through. They’re totally supportive of the engagement. It’s a really special time for all of them.”

