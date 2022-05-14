Teresa Giudice Gushes Over RHONJ Husband Evan Goldschneider

Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider have been butting heads for the past two seasons on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

During a February 2021 episode of the Bravo reality show, Teresa alleged that Jackie’s husband, Evan, was having an affair with a woman at the gym he goes to. Jackie and Evan have been a couple for nearly 20 years and married since 2006, per The Daily Dish, and share four kids, Jonas, Adin, Alexis, and Hudson.

Jackie defended her husband, but the affair rumor caused a major ruckus for the RHONJ stars as Jackie compared the fake gossip to a rumor that Teresa’s daughter, Gia, was doing cocaine at parties. Teresa later announced she wanted nothing to do with her co-star after Jackie brought up her 11-month prison term during a dinner party that was filmed for the show.

“She’s a nasty b****,” Teresa said of Jackie, per People. “She’s disgusting. I don’t want to be in her presence.”

Teresa Giudice Said She Has No Respect for Jackie Goldschneider, But Thinks Evan is a ‘Class Act’

While Evan Goldschneider has every reason to be upset with Teresa Giudice, the two apparently get along fine. In a May 2022 interview on the “Slut Pigs” podcast, Teresa was asked to “rate” Jackie as a cast member on a scale of one to 10.

“One out of ten? I would say two,” Teresa replied. “Sorry, I have no respect for her just because we became friends last season, and then out of nowhere [we stopped talking].”

Teresa added that despite her strained relationship with Jackie, Evan Goldschneider is still friends with her fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

“As a matter of fact, you know what I love that Evan and Louie are still friends,” she said. “They just went to lunch a few weeks ago and I think they’re gonna play golf soon, and I’m fine with that. I think Evan’s the most amazing guy. You know why? He could’ve been a b**** and came at me because of what I did. He’s a class act. I have to say, he is a class act. He didn’t say boo to me. You know, I did apologize to him and I think Evan’s great. But Jackie? Like I said, we played golf, we played tennis, and I don’t know. She just stopped talking to me.”

Teresa added that Jackie stopped talking to her over her feud with their co-star, Margaret Josephs.

“I was like wow, that’s such a follower,” Teresa said. “That’s so high school-ish. It’s like let’s follow the leader …. Who does that? I think, have your own brain. And I thought she was smart, so not really. Just sayin’.”

Jackie Goldschneider Was Upset That her Husband’s Fidelity Was Ever Questioned by Teresa

Jackie was upset by Teresa’s unfounded gossip about her husband and how it affected their kids. “It was a big learning curve,” she told Us Weekly in early 2022, adding that at no point did she ever believe that the rumor was true.

“I felt bad that I put him in that position, that he was even being questioned,” she said of her husband.

“My family will always come first and when something threatens that, I take the time I need to make sure that it is something that is for me,” she added. “I don’t want to end up a statistic. I don’t want to be just another Housewife who ended up divorced.”

She also revealed that she was forced to tell her kids about the rumors about their dad because some of their friends watch RHONJ.

READ NEXT: Dolores Catania Reveals What Went Wrong With David Principe