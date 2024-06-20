Teresa Giudice Says Infamous RHONJ Moment Was Fake

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice shared behind-the-scenes information about the Bravo series.

Reality Blurb reported that Giudice recorded a June 2024 episode of her new podcast, “Turning Tables,” with her former RHONJ castmates, Jacqueline Laurita and Kim DePaola. During the podcast episode, Laurita and Giudice discussed a moment from the show’s first season, which premiered in 2009. In the RHONJ season 1 scene, Giudice purchased $120,360 worth of furniture in cash.

“I hear the economy is crashing so that’s why I pay cash,” said Giudice in a voice-over.

While recording the “Turning Tables” podcast episode, Laurita stated that the show’s producers encouraged Giudice to pay for the furniture with cash. According to Giudice, she was only carrying $200 and Laurita was in possession of $300. Laurita interjected that the show’s producers handed Giudice a significant amount of paper money for the scene. The former RHONJ star also reminded fans that while the show is not “fake,” it is “produced.”

Giudice stated that she did not remember producers handing her more money. She said she pretended to pay for the furniture with her and Laurita’s combined $500. She also asserted that she “did not pay by cash.”

“They showed how much my furniture was like 140 thou — whatever it was. And then I’m hearing them giving out $100 bills and then they showed the calculator. It looked like I had all that money cash on me. I would have had to walk around with two briefcases,” said the RHONJ star.

The mother of four also stated that she believed the RHONJ season 1 scene was the reason “the government came after” her and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. People magazine reported that Giudice was incarcerated for nearly a year in 2015 “for fraud charges relating to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice’s bankruptcy fraud.”

Jacqueline Laurita Discussed Her Friendship With Teresa Giudice

While recording the “Turning Tables” episode, Laurita and Giudice discussed rekindling their friendship in 2023 after a years-long feud. Laurita stated that she had difficulty maintaining a relationship with Giudice while they were co-starring on RHONJ. As fans are aware, Laurita left RHONJ in 2017.

Laurita also stated that Giudice’s now-estranged brother and sister-in-law, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, were “in [her] ear.” According to the mother of three, the Gorgas convinced her to “turn against” Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her Issues With The Gorgas

Giudice discussed her falling out with the Gorgas during a May 2024 interview with “The Talk.” She stated that she is not interested in mending her relationship with her brother and sister-in-law. She also said she decided she needed to step away from the couple after they did not attend her 2022 wedding.

“I kept my mouth shut a lot to keep the peace while my parents [Antonia Gorga and Giacinto Gorga] were alive. My parents are no longer here. And after what they did after my wedding — they tried to make my wedding all about them, that was the last straw,” said the 52-year-old.

She also stated that she received signs from her late parents that she made the correct decision to cease communication with the Gorgas.

Melissa Gorga Reacted to Teresa Giudice’s Comments

While speaking to Extra TV in May 2024, Melissa Gorga reacted to Giudice’s comments about her late parents. She stated that she found her remarks upsetting.

“This is a sick statement that she made … What I’m saying is you even want to take that away from [Joe Gorga]? Make him feel [his late parents] not approving of his actions?” said Melissa Gorga.

The mother of three also stated that she believed Giudice had been trying to control her and her husband.

“It’s a control aspect. And I don’t care what show you got on first. You’re not the controller of me, my husband, or my family. So she can take the drama. You can be the queen of the show. But you’re not the queen of me, my life, my house or my family,” said Melissa Gorga.