Teresa Giudice Ripped Over ‘Trainwreck’ Fashion Choice

Teresa Giudice and her “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars are currently in Dublin, Ireland, filming season 13 of the hit Bravo show and the women have all been posting photos of their outfits while there.

On July 23, Giudice posted a couple of photos of her look for the day, tagging herself in Dublin, and with a quote from Coco Chanel in the caption. “‘You can be gorgeous at thirty, charming at forty, and irresistible for the rest of your life.’ – Coco Chanel,” Giudice wrote. In the photo, the Bravo star posed in front of an ivy-covered castle in an all-black Chanel-inspired outfit.

She paired skintight black pants with a black shirt with puffed sleeves and a chest cutout. To complete the look, the RHONJ star added a Chanel engineer-style hat and Chanel purse along with heavy black boots adorned with chains. Many fans roasted Giudice for her outfit, with several calling her the “worst dressed” Housewife. Here is the post:

Many Fans Ripped Giudice for Her Fashion Choice

A screenshot of Giudice’s was shared to Reddit with the title, “But Giselle is called worst dressed… okay,” in reference to “The Real Housewives of Potomac’s” Gizelle Bryant. The Redditor added, “Inarguably a tacky outfit” and the post picked up almost 800 upvotes and over 200 comments. Someone said, “Besides Jackie I feel like the entire cast of NJ dresses tacky… they are hands down the worst dressed cast.”

Many people singled out the hat as the worst part of Giudice’s outfit in their opinion, with someone writing, “God I hate those train driver hats.” Another said, “This could possibly have worked without the hat.” Someone wrote, “A different black top and take off that ridiculous hat and she looks decent.”

One person commented, “It’s the awkward pop of skin meticulously showing off her fake bubbies for me.” Someone commented, “The puffy shirt is what’s throwing this off.” Another wrote, “It’s the fake Chanel for me.” Someone commented, “Tre delete this.” Someone else said, “Chanel must be horrified.”

One person joked, “Lol looking like Fergie in 2006.” Someone else thought, “It looks very Janet Jackson/Paula Abdul from the 90’s.” One person commented, “She’s proud of that outfit! … You know she is. Teresa is a hot mess.” While one person said, “All of the NJ cast should hold permanent worst dress titles,” another commented, “Teresa is way more of a train wreck imo.”

Giudice Is Currently in Ireland With Her RHONJ Castmates Ahead of Her August Wedding

The photo was taken in Ireland, where Giudice is currently on a trip with her RHONJ co-stars. The women have been pictured at various Dublin hotspots with fans claiming that they’re in the Emerald Isle for Giudice’s bachelorette party, the Irish Mirror wrote.

However, Giudice has already stated that her nuptials won’t appear on RHONJ, which is currently filming its 13th season. “Definitely not on ‘Housewives of New Jersey,'” she told Page Six about her upcoming August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas. Fans have speculated that her wedding might instead be filmed for a standalone episode, with Giudice stating only, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

