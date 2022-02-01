Fans Label Teresa Giudice as ‘Fashion Victim’ After Aspen Photo

Fans took aim at “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice for lack of fashion sense in a photo from Aspen.

On January 31, 2022, Giudice posted a photo from Aspen, CO next to her fiance, Luis Ruelas. The snap, taken along a snow-filled, lighted walkway caught the eyes of the fans who noticed Giudice’s outfit … and they didn’t seem to like it.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Fans Blasted Teresa for Overdoing the Fendi Label ‘When You Have Money & Know Nothing About Fashion’

The snap of the couple was captioned, “Aspen nights with my Love” and a heart emoji but the comments were focused critiques on her wardrobe and not comments about her relationship.

“Omg sorry but that outfit is terrible Teresa,” someone wrote. “What is she wearing????” another person wrote.

Lots of fans pointed out the overkill on the Fendi label.

“Just because it’s the same designer doesnt mean you HAVE to wear it all at once,” a fan wrote.

“She is all about the brands,” someone wrote. “Little OVERLOAD ON THE LABELS UGHHHHH this one needs to get over herself an put more effort into being a mother to her 3 DAUGHTERS THAT ARE STILL AT HOME instead on vacation with Louie, KNOW YOUR PRIORITIES.”

“I wonder if Teresa likes Fendi??” another fan joked including several laughing emojis.

Many fans were confused by the socks and boots combo, wondering exactly what she was wearing.

“Are those boots or socks with boots on top? I’m gonna go with nope,” someone wrote.

“Say no to those boots. Respect to T always BUT …I Love it when sometimes money doesn’t buy you fashion sense… it’s a no from me on that outfit and what’s with the shoe/sock is it a thing? Never seen this outfit apres ski before,” another person wrote.

According to online designer clothing store Fancy, the sock/boots are actually a one-piece boot and sock combo called “Fendi Black Forever Fendi Cowboy Over-The-Knee Sock Boots.” The boots are no longer available but can be seen on Pinterest here.

“I visit Aspen often, no one wears dresses. People fine dine in jeans. New Jersey in the house!” someone wrote.

“Seriously, what the hell is she wearing!!! Definitely screams like fashion victim,” another fan posted.

“You can spend a fortune on designer clothing and still look like you’ve stepped out of Primark.. sorry but it’s true,” someone wrote.

“She screams new money. Tacky,” another fan wrote.

“omg…what is it with that outfit..terrible,” a fan commented.

The jacket she is wearing appears to be similar to the Fendi FF logo fur bomber jacket which retails at just under $8,000.

A Few Fans Wondered if Teresa Might Be Appearing On ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After the Instagram Snap

A few fans noticed that Giudice was in Aspen at the same time that that RHOBH cast was also there filming, prompting them to question if she might be appearing in an episode of the show.

“Are you appearing on RHOBH?” someone asked.

“ASPEN?? Beverly Hills ladies are there, we gonna get a crossover??” another fan asked.

“RHOBH is there right now,” someone wrote, noticing the Housewives all in one place.

