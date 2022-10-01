Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Feud Goes Beyond Scope of RHONJ

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are on the outs following a fight that occurred during the taping of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale.” Things were so bad that Melissa and her husband — Teresa’s brother — Joe Gorga didn’t attend Teresa’s wedding on August 6, 2022.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list — right? — Of reasons in our heads and why and I will let all my listeners know this — you know, obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Melissa said on the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast in which Joe was a guest.

While Melissa, Joe, and Teresa have maintained that fans will have to wait to see how things play out when the new season airs, there are a couple new details coming out here and there. For starters, Teresa said she has no plans to reconcile with her brother and his wife, according to E! News. And, in other news, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of “Jersey Shore” fame recently revealed that the Giudice-Gorga feud is spanning far past the Bravo series, and that it has become the talk of the town.

Here’s what you need to know:

Polizzi Said ‘People Are Talking’ About the Feud

In a new interview, Polizzi revealed that people in Jersey are talking about the Giudice-Gorga feud.

“I live in Jersey, like, literally so close to [Gorga]. A lot of people are talking about that,” Polizzi told Page Six. “Like, [people] that are not on the show [are talking about it]. Just people in town and everywhere,” the “Jersey Shore” star added.

Although Polizzi thinks the feud is going to be great television, she admits that the feud between the sisters-in-law is “sad.”

“I mean, thinking about them as friends and how now they have that turmoil, it’s sad because I’m such a family person and that sucks,” Polizzi said.

Teresa Has No Interest in Reconciling With Her Brother & Melissa

E! News caught up with Teresa at New York Fashion Week. During the conversation, Teresa said that “it’s so sad” that her brother and Melissa skipped her wedding.

“It’s not how I wanted things to end up,” she said. When she was asked if she planned on patching things up, Teresa was very clear. “No, no, no, that’s really it. That’s it,” she said.

Teresa is on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” and is just enjoying her time as a newlywed. When E! asked how married life was treating her, Teresa said, “Amazing, absolutely amazing.”

“It is just amazing. Louie is everything I have ever wanted and more, he really is. He’s my tall dark and handsome prince. I finally found him. I never thought I would find my prince at 48 but I did,” she added.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Ready to Quit if Her Co-Star Returns