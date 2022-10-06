Is Teresa Giudice Demanding That Melissa Gorga Be Fired From RHONJ?

Teresa Giudice is no longer on speaking terms with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, after a fight broke out during the taping of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” finale back in July 2022.

Things were so bad, in fact, that Joe and Melissa didn’t attend Teresa’s wedding on August 6.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list — right? — Of reasons in our heads and why and I will let all my listeners know this — you know, obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Melissa said on the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast.

There have been all kinds of rumors about what happened, but the bottom line is that Teresa and her brother aren’t speaking — and it doesn’t seem like things are going to get any better. Naturally, that may throw a bit of a wrench in filming RHONJ, given that the women are all together a lot of the time.

While no decisions have been made for a potential season 14 — and season 13 hasn’t even aired yet — Teresa recently cleared up some rumors.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Said She Would Never Demand That Melissa Be Fired

On the September 28, 2022, episode of the “Namasta B$tches” podcast, a rumor that Teresa was “demanding” that Melissa be let go from the franchise came up in conversation.

On a segment of the podcast called “Teresa’s Take,” the reality star responded to unconfirmed reports that she was making it clear that she wouldn’t film RHONJ if her sister-in-law was involved.

“That’s not true. First of all, I’m not that person. I would never be demanding anything. Because if you act that cocky, Bravo is gonna tell you to go take a hike. I’m so not that person. I’m very professional. That’s not something I would ever say, like, I would never do that,” Teresa said.

“I’m a hard worker,” she added. “I’m very humble. I’m very down to earth. You know. That’s who I am.”

Melissa Doesn’t Have Plans to Leave RHONJ

In an interview with E! News on September 13, 2022, Teresa said that she has no plans to reconcile with her brother or his wife.

“It’s so sad,” she said. “It’s not how I wanted things to end up.”

Interestingly, assuming Melissa feels the same, she doesn’t have plans on leaving RHONJ despite her severed relationship with her sister-in-law.

“Obviously, we make good money. I am not going to lie about that. I think anyone who lies about that is a fool. I make a decent salary, okay?” Melissa said on her podcast. “Putting that aside, my husband makes way more than I do, okay? If I didn’t want to do ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ I could simply quit. Not one thing in my life would change. Not my house. Not my vacations. Not my cars. Zero,” she said.

Melissa further clarified her comments on her Instagram Stories.

“People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I’m leaving the show. ‘This is how rumors get started.’ I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how we felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving,” she wrote on August 11, 2022.

