Teresa Giudice Contacted RHONJ Co-Star About Season 15 Rumor

Teresa Giudice sent a message to Dolores Catania’s ex-husband Frank Catania after he spoke about her in an interview.

Amid rumors that the veteran “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star was asked to leave the Bravo reality show after a rocky 14th season, Catania, who regularly appears on the Bravo reality show, said a comment he made on “The Lisa Alastuey Podcast” was misinterpreted.

“I did not say Teresa was asked to leave,” Catania told The DailyMail.com in August 2024. “What I said is we have heard nothing whatsoever from Bravo. What I did say is they would never fire her. They would ask her to leave because they probably would give her a spinoff, or she would land someplace else. My God, I caused so much slack from that. But honestly, I don’t know.”

Catania admitted that Giudice reached out to him after the interview aired. “‘Oh, you’re damn right I did [hear from her],” he said. “You’re damn right I did. I got the DM from Teresa. She DM’d me.”

Catania did not share what Giudice wrote to him but told the outlet he wishes “nothing but the best” for her.

Giudice has said she would not leave RHONJ on her own. During an appearance on “Live With Kelly & Mark” in July 2024, she said, “No, I’m not leaving. I started the show and when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave.”

Frank Catania’s Reiterated He Had ‘No Information’ About the Future of the RHONJ Cast

On Alastuey’s podcast, Catania said he heard talk that Giudice may be asked to step down from her longtime role on RHONJ. But he noted that the buzz was just people speculating, and not from Bravo.

“I’ve heard the same [speculation] about Teresa being asked to leave, as opposed to being fired,” he said on the podcast. “But it’s a shame because, you know, I see Teresa landing someplace. Because Teresa, across all the franchises, is probably the most recognizable ‘Housewife’ in the world.”

Catania’s comments blew up. On August 16, a source told TMZ that there was “no truth” to claims that Giudice had been asked to leave “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Speaking on the “Miss Misunderstood” podcast with Rachel Unitel, Catania reiterated that “nobody on the cast has any idea” about their status for season 15. “Everybody is a little bit apprehensive, a little anxious about it for sure,” he added. “You know all these people right now, they’re not sure whether they have a job next year.”

Frank Catania Said Bravo Will Have to Pick Between Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga

Much of the RHONJ drama centers around the ongoing family feud between Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga.

Catania told The Daily Mail he doesn’t see how the show can go on with the deep divide that has caused the show to have two separate “teams.” “They’re going to have to pick one,” he said of the estranged sisters-in-law. “I didn’t do much filming this year and I’m at the bottom of the totem pole… But I got to be honest with you, I don’t think that the show can continue with two sides.”

Bravo executives don’t think so either. During an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in April 2024, Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen addressed having “two camps on the show” and admitted that while both Giudice and Gorga deserve to be on the reality series, things can’t continue as they did during the volatile season 14.

“They’re both, you know, they’re both stars and they’ve been on the show forever,” he said. “But I stand by what I’m saying that for the future, it’s not sustainable.”