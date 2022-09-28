Teresa Giudice Leaves a Comment on Dina Manzo’s Instagram Post

Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo have been friends for several years but rumors of a rift in their relationship surfaced around Giudice’s wedding weekend.

Manzo didn’t attend Giudice’s wedding on August 6, 2022, and rumor has it that the decision was made after Manzo found out that the soiree would be filmed for a Bravo television special. At the time, a source told Page Six that Giudice understood why Manzo dropped off the guest list.

“Teresa respects Dina’s wishes and looks forward to celebrating with her in the future,” the source said in July 2022. “They remain as close as ever.”

Since the wedding, however, Manzo hasn’t posted any sort of congratulatory message for Giudice and Louie Ruelas. However, Manzo did post some cryptic messages one day before the wedding, which only furthered rumors of a rift.

“The more you let go, the more your point of attraction elevates. The more your point of attraction elevates, the more your experiences align with your most deeply rooted desires. In other words, the more you heal, the more you live. There is no more important work you can do, than the work you’re doing for yourself in this journey,” a quote shared by Manzo on August 5, 2022, read.

Flash forward to September 14, 2022, and Manzo and Giudice had an interaction on Instagram — the first in a long time, and it suggests that the two women aren’t feuding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Manzo Wished Audriana Giudice a Happy Birthday

On September 14, Manzo shared a picture of herself with Giudice’s youngest daughter, Audriana, in honor of her birthday.

“Sweet beautiful Audriana turns 13 today! You’re such a wonderful blessing. Keep shining your gorgeous talented light,” Manzo captioned the post.

Manzo’s upload marked her first Instagram mention of anything that has to do with Giudice and/or her family since May 2022.

Giudice dropped by the comments section to leave a string of red heart emoji.

Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe, also commented on the post. “Beautiful,” he wrote, adding a few red hearts of his own.

The last time Manzo posted anything about Giudice was back on May 18, 2022, when she wished her former RHONJ co-star a happy birthday.

“Happy happy Birthday to my travel buddy @teresagiudice! It’s been such a joy watching you step into this new chapter of your life~The best is yet to come!!! Can’t wait to celebrate you!!!” Manzo captioned that post.

Giudice Previously Said That She Wishes Dina ‘Well’

On an August 17, 2022, mini episode of Giudice’s new “Namaste B******” podcast, the RHONJ star addressed those cryptic messages that had been previously shared by Manzo.

“I heard she made a comment to a fan, which I saw that, you know, she was saying it had nothing to do with me. That if you follow her every day, that you would know that. So, I’m just going by that,” Giudice told her podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister.

Indeed, Manzo did address her seemingly cryptic posts in the comments section on one of her Instagram uploads.

“Those cryptic messages in your story were a little odd, considering the timing. I hope IF there was a falling out, you work it out. That’s a long friendship to give up on,” someone commented on Manzo’s post.

“Maybe if you followed me you would know I post those DAILY. There’s life outside of reality tv,” Manzo responded.

On her August 17 podcast, Giudice left things sort of open ended.

“Listen. Love Dina. Wish her well. I know she wishes me well. And just gonna leave it at that,” Giudice said, adding, “and we all know that she wasn’t coming to the wedding prior to this. Listen, I’m fine with that.”

