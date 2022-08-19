Teresa Giudice Addresses Dina Manzo Feud Rumors

Dina Manzo did not attend Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ summer wedding in New Jersey, which has caused rumors of a feud between the longtime friends.

Manzo was supposed to be one of Giudice’s bridesmaids, however, a source told Page Six that Manzo decided to skip the wedding once she found out that the event was going to be filmed.

“Teresa respects Dina’s wishes and looks forward to celebrating with her in the future. They remain as close as ever. Dina has made it clear that she does not want to be on camera, and Teresa is OK with it,” a source told the outlet. Nevertheless, fans still wondered if Manzo and Giudice had a falling out.

Heavy reached out to reps for comment at the time, but did not hear back.

And while neither Manzo nor Giudice have said they are no longer friends, they have now both addressed the rumors — even if they side-stepped them a bit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Manzo Posted a Few Things About Letting Go

Around the time of Giudice’s wedding, Manzo shared some cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories that did nothing to stop the rumors that she and Giudice had ended their friendship.

“The more you let go, the more your point of attraction elevates. The more your point of attraction elevates, the more your experiences align with your most deeply rooted desires. In other words, the more you heal, the more you live. There is no more important work you can do, than the work you’re doing for yourself in this journey,” one quote read.

She later defended her posts when someone asked if they were about Giudice.

“Those cryptic messages in your story were a little odd, considering the timing. I hope IF there was a falling out, you work it out. That’s a long friendship to give up on,” an Instagram user commented on a post on Manzo’s feed.

“Maybe if you followed me you would know I post those DAILY. There’s life outside of reality tv,” Manzo wrote in response.

Manzo has not congratulated Giudice and Ruelas publicly since their August 6, 2022, wedding. Neither Giudice nor Manzo have posted any photos or videos together since May 2022.

Giudice Said She Wishes Manzo ‘Well’

Before Giudice jetted off on her honeymoon, she revealed that she was starting a podcast with her pal Melissa Pfeister. A podcast teaser was released while Giudice was in Greece with Ruelas.

During the short recording which was uploaded on August 17, 2022, Giudice opened up about her wedding, speaking a bit about her brother not attending, and she addressed Manzo’s cryptic posts.

“I heard about it afterwards,” Giudice said about the posts.

“I heard she made a comment to a fan, which I saw that, you know, she was saying it had nothing to do with me. That if you follow her every day, that you would know that. So, I’m just going by that,” Giudice said.

“Listen. Love Dina. Wish her well. I know she wishes me well. And just gonna leave it at that,” Giudice continued, adding, “and we all know that she wasn’t coming to the wedding prior to this. Listen, I’m fine with that. What went on at my wedding? I feel like everything was the way it was supposed to be.”

