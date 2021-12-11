Teresa Giudice Ripped After Wearing Anti-Fur Statement Coat

Teresa Giudice is being slammed on social media after wearing a coat that made a statement about not wearing real fur. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted the picture on December 7, 2021.

“Baby it’s cold outside,” Giudice captioned a post that consisted of two photos of her wearing a long, neon yellow coat with the words, “I’d rather go naked than wear fur” on the back. The coat was designed by Philipp Plein, and retails for $2,145.00, according to the designer’s website.

It didn’t take long, however, for fans to fill the comments section of Teresa’s post, slamming her for wearing such a coat when she has worn plenty of fur in the past. In fact, back in 2016, People magazine reported that Giudice and her daughter, Gia Giudice, both wore fur coats at an event for Envy By Melissa [Gorga].

The following year, the Daily Mail posted photos of Giudice attending the Sleigh: A Toys For Tots event in Philadelphia wearing a blue fur. The outlet didn’t confirm whether or not the fur was real.

There have been several other instances in which Giudice has stepped out wearing fur. A quick scroll through her social media will give you all the proof you need.

Giudice’s Post Was Met With Serious Criticism

One could assume that a person wouldn’t wear such a coat unless they did have a strong opinion on wearing real fur, but Giudice has been known to wear a fur coat on occasion — and fans weren’t about to let her forget it.

“She has fur in every color imaginable,” wrote one Instagram user.

“She has always been very proud that she wore real fur! She had a post last winter of her & all her daughters in fur coats,” added another.

“You have always worn fur and own fur now you don’t?” a third person wrote, adding a rolling eyes emoji.

“Saw her wearing so many different fur coats…this was all for publicity anything to make a dollar,” a fourth comment read.

PETA Sent Giudice a Letter in 2015

Giudice’s apparent penchant for fur got the attention of PETA back in 2015. The organization sent the reality star a letter during her time in prison, and encouraged her to give up her furs.

“We’re so sorry that you have ended up in prison. We hope you’ll make the most of your time ‘inside’ and that while you have time to reflect on how you might do things differently once you’re out, you’ll consider the horrors that animals killed for their fur experience. The situation that you find yourself in is far better than the one that animals on fur farms endure behind cage bars—and their only ‘crime’ is that they were born with a beautiful natural fur coat that some humans want to steal from them. Because of that, they receive a death sentence,” the letter read, in part.

Giudice hasn’t spoken out about her fur coat statement, but if she’s making a change in her life, it seems as though PETA would be really pleased to hear about that decision.

