Teresa Giudice Posts Daughter Gabriella’s Excellence Awards

Teresa Giudice shared some of her daughter’s achievements on Instagram.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted a photo on her social media page to show off her second oldest daughter, Gabriella’s, academic awards. The pic revealed that the high school junior won awards for excellence in Mathematics, Social Studies, Business Education and World Language at a school awards ceremony.

“My beautiful Gabriella,” Giudice captioned the post. “You never cease to amaze me. I’m so proud of what you’ve accomplished. We all see the amount of effort and hard you put you put into everything you do! I’m a super proud mom today and everyday. Love you beyond words.”

Giudice received plenty of comments on her proud mom moment, including some kind words from fellow Bravo stars.

“Rockstar!!!! Wow congratulations gabby,” wrote RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania.

“This is incredible. I love that you posted this,” added “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent.

“The ceo of the undergraduate awards! Great job!”a fan wrote of Gabriella.

“Harvard bound!!!” another fan wrote.

Other commenters noted that Gabriella is the “quiet” one of Giudice’s four daughters. In addition to Gabriella, Giudice shares daughters Gia, 21, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

“This is what it’s really all about. Great job Momma!!” a fan wrote to Giudice.

Some Fans Compared Teresa’s Proud Mom Moment to Her Sister-in-Law Melissa Gorga’s Recent Post

In May 2022, Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga posted an email from her daughter Antonia’s teacher to Instagram. The email stated that Antonia “stood out” to her teacher and that she is “incredibly motivated, passionate, responsible and respectful.” The teacher also thanked Gorga for raising such a wonderful child.

“What really matters in life,” Gorga captioned the message.

Gorga was criticized by some commenters for sharing her daughter’s teacher’s email, but some fans seemed to think that Giudice’s proud mom post outdid Gorga’s.

“Gabriella’s mom doesn’t need to post a fake email from a teacher unlike someone else we know trying to prove she’s a good parent Congrats, Gabriella on your achievements!” one commenter wrote.

Teresa Giudice Revealed Her Daughter’s College Plan

This is not the first time Giudice has revealed how smart her daughter Gabriella is. According to Bravo TV, she recently dished on her 17-year-old daughter’s plans for when she graduates from high school in 2023.

“We have to start looking at colleges,” Giudice told The Daily Dish in May 2022. “At first, she wanted to be a CIA agent, and then she saw how much money they made, and now she’s changed her mind. So, like, I can’t wait to see what college she goes to, because she is my smartest kid. I can’t wait to start looking at colleges with her and see where she ends up.”

Giudice also boasted about her daughter’s high GPA and recognition by National Honor Society that night.

“She does amazing at school,” the RHONJ star added. “She’s so smart. [I] get letters from all the teachers all the time saying how amazing she is.”

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Looks All Grown Up in New Photos