Teresa Giudice Shares Heartfelt Message Ahead of Daughter’s ‘Exciting Journey’

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is sending another one of her daughters out into the world.

Teresa confirmed that her second oldest daughter Gabriella Giudice, 18, will be attending the University of Michigan this Fall in May 2023, and now in an August 26 Instagram post, Teresa is bidding her daughter farewell as she enters this next chapter.

“As you embark on this exciting journey at the University of Michigan, I want you to know how deeply proud I am of you. Your relentless dedication and hard work have brought you to this moment, and I have no doubt that you will continue to impress and thrive,” Teresa wrote in the post’s caption, “Seeing you grow into the incredible woman you are becoming, fills my heart with indescribable joy. Your strength, resilience, and determination inspire me each and every day. Cherish the opportunities that lie ahead, and remember to embrace every experience that comes your way.”

Gabriella Giudice’s Loved Ones Wish Her Well at College

Teresa wasn’t the only one to wish Gabriella well as she enters the next phase in her life, as many family members and friends took to her comment section with messages of their own.

Two of Gabriella’s sisters commented, with Milania Giudice writing, “love you mommyyyy” and Gia Giudice adding, “love you❤️❤️”.

One of Teresa’s RHONJ castmates, Danielle Cabral, also chimed in, commenting, “Go change the world Gabriella!!!”

Teresa’s husband, Louie Ruelas, shared his own Instagram video on August 24, which included a montage of photos and videos of the process of moving Gabriella into school. Ruelas also included his own message to his stepdaughter in the caption, writing, “Words cannot express how proud we all are of you. You are not only smart and creative, but also loving and so thoughtful. Today, as you start your freshman year at the University of Michigan pursuing your dreams in Finance & walking into this new Journey my heart swells with JOY & HAPPINESS for you ❤️”.

Ruelas also reminded Gabriella that “no matter where life’s journey takes you, your family always stands by your side, cheering you on every step of the way!!”

Gabriella and Gia Giudice Had a Joint Graduation Party

Gabriella isn’t the only Giudice daughter celebrating a major transition phase in her life, as her oldest sister Gia, 22, graduated from Rutgers University around the same time Gabriella finished high school and readied herself for the University of Michigan.

The two sisters celebrated both of their graduations at a joint party held at their mother and Ruelas’ shared New Jersey home. Gia thanked all the sponsors and vendors who contributed to the over-the-top celebration in a July 17 Instagram post, sharing photos from the event which included balloon and flower arrangements, a custom “GRAD” sign, custom cakes (with Gabriella’s in the University of Michigan’s school colors of blue and yellow), a candy truck, and even a dance floor and DJ set up under a tent in the back yard.

Fans flooded the comment section of this post with even more well-wishes, with one user writing, “Wow! Teresa, the celebration you gave to your precious daughters looks amazing. All your daughters are amazing and resilient. Just like their mom 🌹”.

