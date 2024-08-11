Teresa Giudice Shares Why Her Daughter Gets Mad at Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice said her daughter, Gabriella Giudice, 20, has gotten upset with her husband of two years, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, because of his behavior on social media.

On the June 26 episode of her podcast, “Turning the Tables,” Giudice said Gabriella Giudice is private and does not have a public social media profile. She shared that Ruelas will tag her in pictures on Instagram, which upsets the college student.

“She gets so mad. Like, by accident sometimes Louie tags her. She’s like ‘Don’t tag me!’ And then Louie is like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ Because she’s just private,” said Giudice on the “Turning The Tables” podcast.

Giudice also said she “respect[s]” her second eldest daughter’s choice to be private. She explained that Gabriella Giudice allowed RHONJ season 14 cameras to capture her leaving for her freshman year at the University of Michigan. The mother of four also said Gabriella Giudice told her that she did not want to film while she was at college.

Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Received Backlash for Comments About His Stepdaughters

Reality Blurb reported Ruelas received backlash from RHONJ fans for his comments regarding Gabriella Giudice and her sisters, Gia Giudice, 23, Milania Giudice, 18, and Audriana Giudice, 14, in an August 2024 “Turning the Tables” podcast episode. He said he had told his stepdaughters to “try it all” as long as it is “nothing bad.”

“Go to the club and dance, wear a thong, wear a short skirt, show your legs off a little bit. Because they’re the most proper girls I’ve ever met, but it’s like, experience it now. Take a risk,” said Ruelas to Giudice.

He also said during their 2023 Greece vacation, he told Giudice’s daughters to “‘wear a thong” while they are young.

“Do it now ’cause I didn’t do it when I was young. Do it now. Experience it now.’ And then when they came out in thongs, you’re like, ‘You guys look [expletive] amazing!” said Ruelas.

Giudice agreed that her daughters “looked so great.”

According to the publication, Ruelas’ remarks regarding Giudice’s daughters’ outfits were seemingly taken out of the August 2024 podcast episode. However, the Instagram account, hwhistorian2, uploaded the clip.

Several social media users flocked to the post’s comments section.

“What step dad says this?” wrote a commenter.

“That’s disgusting!!!” added another.

Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Complimented His Stepdaughters’ Personalities

In the same August 2024 “Turning the Tables” episode, Ruelas listed reasons why he enjoyed spending time with his stepdaughters. He said that “Milania is definitely an old soul” and “very grounded with love.”

“I’m very close with Milania. Very close with Milania. Because she lives and comes from her heart at all times,” said Ruelas on the podcast episode.

In addition, he stated that Audriana will stand up for herself.

“She’s a beautiful young girl. She has three amazing sisters that she is following suit,” said Ruelas.

In addition, Ruelas said Gabriella Giudice is “a sweet soul.” He also described her as “smart,” “very calm,” and “very logical.”

Ruelas then said he believes Gia Giudice “is one of a kind.”

“She’s strong, she’s beautiful, she’s hardworking, she’s fearless,” said Ruelas.

Giudice interjected that her daughters, fathered by her ex-husband Joe Giudice, often tell her that they would like their future spouses to have traits like Ruelas.

“‘We want to find a guy just like Louie,’ they say that,” said Giudice to her husband.

Milania Giudice Said She ‘Felt Bad For Louie’ in March 2024

In a March 2024 episode of her mother’s previous podcast “Namaste B$tches,” Milania Giudice said she “felt bad for Louie” after he began appearing on RHONJ during its 12th season. She said she did not believe he deserved negative comments from Bravo fans.

“For this nice guy to come in and have to see this craziness. Like, honestly, I felt bad for Louie. I was like, ‘I’m sorry.’ Like I felt bad for him,” said Milania Giudice on her mother’s podcast. “‘Cause he’s a really nice guy and he did not deserve any of that. And honestly, I feel bad when I see these hate comments and stuff. I’m like ‘What’s wrong with you guys? You guys don’t even know him!’ … And the scenes they show of him are these terrible scenes of everyone fighting.”