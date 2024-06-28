RHONJ Star Shares She Was Cheated on

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is opening up about getting cheated on.

During the June 25 episode of her podcast, “Turning The Tables,” alongside former RHONJ stars Kim DePaola and Jacqueline Laurita, Giudice opened up about the relationship she had before she began dating her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

“I dated a guy before Joe for six years. I’m not saying his name because he was a jerk,” quipped Giudice. “No, no, he wasn’t a jerk. He treated me really well in the beginning. I met him when I was 18. And then when I turned 21, I started going to clubs. I guess he started getting jealous that I started going to clubs.”

According to Giudice, the unnamed individual was not faithful during their 6-year-long relationship.

“When I would go out with my friends, he started going out with his friends. When he started going out with his friends, that’s when he was doing things. Like, he was cheating,” said Giudice.

She stated that they “broke up for, like, eight months.” According to Giudice, her ex-boyfriend “kept calling [her] every day” to convince her to rekindle their romance. The RHONJ star stated that she eventually discovered that he had gone on vacation with one of her friend’s co-worker while he was trying to get back together with Giudice.

Giudice said, however, she decided to reconcile with her ex-boyfriend. The mother of four shared that she ended the relationship for good after she discovered he had been unfaithful again.

“I went to his house — God told me to do this — I went into his bathroom and I checked the garbage. And I found a tag in there. 34B from Victoria’s Secret. I came out of the bathroom and I just left,” said Giudice.

The reality television star stated that she was “just so hurt” by her first boyfriend’s behavior.

Teresa Giudice Addressed Rumors About Her Ex-Husband

While recording the June 25 episode of “Turning The Tables,” Giudice mentioned that DePaola repeated rumors that Joe Giudice had cheated on her in RHONJ season 7. Giudice suggested that she took issue with DePaola because she “wanted proof” that her then-husband was being unfaithful.

“How do you go off of no proof? You need proof. Because if you have proof, then you have no problem walking away. Even my kids would probably ask me, ‘Mommy why’d you leave daddy? Because someone told you?’ No. You need to have proof,” said Giudice.

The mother of four, who divorced her ex-husband in 2020, stated that “no girls ever came forward” and admitted that they were romantic with her ex-husband during their 20-year marriage.

“There were two girls that I thought he was doing something with. I confronted both of them,” said Giudice.

Giudice made similar comments about her ex-husband in a February 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” as reported by BravoTV.com. She stated that she “never caught” the father of her children, Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Antonia Giudice, cheating.

“And if I would’ve, I would’ve never stayed with him,” continued the Bravo star.

She also stated that she wanted to have “the proof” before she accused her ex-husband of being unfaithful.

“I can’t just leave my kids’ father because someone’s telling me he’s cheating on me. It’s like, show me. Prove it. Because then I could say that to my kids — like, look, this is who he cheated on me with,” said Giudice.

During her February 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Giudice compared her romance with her ex-husband to her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas, whom she wed in 2022.

“I thought I was in love [with Joe] but when I met Louie, it was like a whole different thing,” said Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Dynamic With Her Estranged Brother, Joe Gorga, & His Wife Melissa Gorga

During a May 2024 episode of “The Talk,” Giudice discussed filming RHONJ season 14 with her estranged brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. She stated that she ceased contact with the Gorgas after they did not attend her and Ruelas’ wedding in August 2022.

“After what they did, after my wedding — tried to make my wedding all about them, that was the last straw. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Giudice.

The reality television personality also stated that she was upset by the Gorgas’ actions in RHONJ season 14.

“This season, something else comes out that I was shocked to hear. And that’s it. My heart starts beating really fast. Because I get if a stranger goes against me,” said the 52-year-old. “That’s fine. Because you expect that from a stranger. But when your family member deliberately hurt you, that’s on a whole new level.”