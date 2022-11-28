Teresa Giudice Reveals Why Gia Giudice Did Not Like Melissa Gorga as a Child

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice married her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, in August 2022. Her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, were not in attendance at the ceremony for undisclosed reasons. Since the incident, the Gorgas and Teresa have been in an ongoing feud.

While recording a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” co-hosted by Melissa Pfeister, Teresa spoke about her brother and sister-in-law. She shared that Joe had called off two engagements before his relationship with Melissa. She explained that the couple was married after 10 months of dating.

“Everything happened so quick, so we kind of kept our mouths shut because we weren’t even going — because of just my brother went through – before that he was depressed, just because yeah, he called off two weddings,” stated the mother of four.

She also shared that she believes her brother “wanted to get married because [she] was married” to her first husband, Joe Giudice. Teresa noted that her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, was three-years-old when the “Gorga Guide to Success” author began dating Melissa. She then revealed that Gia was not fond of the “On Display” singer.

“Gia did not like Melissa when they first met because Gia was three-years-old and she adored my brother, so she used to give Melissa, even Melissa would say, like dirty looks,” said Teresa.

When Pfeister said Gia was thinking, “Who is this girl taking my uncle away,” Teresa replied, “Exactly.”

Teresa Giudice Revealed She Was Hesitant About Joining RHONJ

During a November 2022 interview on Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside Pfeister, Teresa shared she felt hesitant about starring on RHONJ, as she had young children. She was also concerned about the legitimacy of the Bravo series, which premiered in 2009.

“At first it was hard for me because I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, I was like what is this? I was like is this like a fake thing? I didn’t understand it really and living in New Jersey, it’s different. It’s like this is New Jersey, it’s like this is suburban. It’s not like it’s like you’re in California,” explained the 50-year-old.

She then shared it “took [her] 11 and a half months to sign [her] contract.”

“They were chasing me for 11 and a half months. I guess they saw a star in me which I didn’t know. And so they didn’t leave me alone,” said Teresa.

Gia Giudice Spoke About Being an RHONJ star in October 2022

In an October 2022 interview with In The Know, Gia shared what she most appreciates about starring on RHONJ.

“All the memories because there’s just footage of these cute memories from when I was growing up from when I was little,” said the 21-year-old.

The college student also shared how she has managed to work alongside her sisters, Audriana Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, and Milania Giudice, on RHONJ.

“It’s fun but at the same time it can be tricky. You never want to say the wrong thing and you never want to make your sibling look bad or say things that they wouldn’t want out in the public eye. Other than that we really work very well together,” said Gia.

