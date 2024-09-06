Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Calls Out ‘Insecure’ & ‘Jealous’ RHONJ Stars

Gia Giudice called out “jealous’ and “insecure” co-stars who have a problem with her defending her mom, Teresa Giudice, on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Giudice’s eldest daughter spoke out during a September 2024 appearance on her “Turning the Tables” podcast. The 23-year-old addressed comments that some RHONJ cast members have made saying she is a “kid” getting involved in adult conversations on the Bravo reality show.

“I think [people] just refer to me as that because they still picture me as like the 8-year-old that was like on the ‘Real Housewives in New Jersey,’” Gia said on the podcast. “Obviously that’s not the case. I’ve have now graduated from college, I’m two years out of college. I’m working. I’m very much an adult. But the people who also say that about me are just, they’re very insecure and jealous. And they’re jealous because they don’t have somebody like me on their on their side.”

“They’re probably jealous of our relationship and how I have your back, and how I shut people down, ” the Rutgers University graduate said to Giudice. “Because I’m very quick and smart with my words and I know what to say in situations.”

Gia continued, “A lot of these women have involved me and have involved my name in things. So sure, I could just sit back and not say anything or I can say something and also clarify everything.”

Gia Giudice Challenged Other RHONJ Cast Members to Bring Their Kids On to Defend Them

Gia appeared in several scenes with the Housewives during season 14 of RHONJ. In the episode “A League Of Their Own Worst Enemy,” Gia’s aunt Melissa Gorga said her adult niece is a “child” who shouldn’t be involved in “adult conversations.” In the season 14 finale titled “When All Is Said and Done,” Gorga referred to Gia as Giudice’s “backup” after she sat in on a meeting with several RHONJ cast members.

During a July 2024 interview on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast, Giudice said some of her co-stars are jealous of Gia. “I mean, some people get jealous on the show that she’s around, like some of my cast members,” the mom of four said. “And they call her a kid, and she’s not a kid. She’s 23, she’s an adult.”

On the podcast, Gia noted that she has never been “disrespectful” when defending her mom on camera. “I’ve always voiced my opinion, and I’ve always had my mother ‘s back,” she said. “I will always speak my opinion. I will always defend my mother. If you don’t like it, then you should tell your kid to come on and stick up for you too.”

“I’m sure every mother wants their kid to back them up and vice versa,” Gia added. “They just get weird because I’m very good with my words. I don’t play.”

“I think a lot of the people on your show don’t like when I put my two cents in because it’s very raw and it’s very on the spot and it’s very how it is,” she told her mother.

Gia Giudice Said She Gets a Lot of ‘Backlash’ For Her Comments

Gia previously shared that she also gets backlash from RHONJ fans who think she should keep quiet. In an interview on Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast in August 2024, she said, “It gets a little messy where the fans are like ‘She’s not a Housewife and she should not be involved in this drama.’”

Gia assured Tartick that she’s “not trying to be” involved. “Trust me, I want to be far away from all this crazy,” she said. “As much as I love having a voice on ‘The Real Housewives in New Jersey,’ I also get a lot of backlash for it,” she added. Gia noted that many of the conversations she’s involved in start because adults are talking about her.