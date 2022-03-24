Teresa Giudice Hospitalized, Gia Giudice Asks for Prayers

Teresa Giudice is in the hospital.

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, Gia Giudice shared a photo of her mom, Giudice, in a hospital bed. “Such a trooper. I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery,” Gia captioned the pic that was posted on her Instagram Stories.

In the photo, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star appeared to be in a johnny, covered with a blanket. She looked into the camera with a mask over her face. A hospital bracelet could be seen on her wrist.

Gia did not give any additional details about her mom or what may be going on. However, the Bravo fan account The Bravo Chicks reported that Giudice had her appendix removed.

Giudice May Have Had Appendicitis, Given the Timing of Her Surgery

Based on the timing of Giudice’s hospital stay, it appears she may have had a sudden bout with appendicitis. She is scheduled to film the RHONJ reunion in the coming weeks.

“My team is getting ready for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY REUNION! Tweet me all of your questions for the ladies NOW and let me know where you’re from in the question,” Andy Cohen tweeted on March 22, 2022. It seems unlikely that Giudice would schedule any kind of surgery so close to filming the reunion.

If Giudice did have appendicitis, she may have been experiencing some serious symptoms that sent her to the hospital.

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms can include “sudden pain that begins on the right side of the lower abdomen, sudden pain that begins around your navel and often shifts to your lower right abdomen, pain that worsens if you cough, walk or make other jarring movements,” and more.

Giudice Hasn’t Had Many Health Issues Over the Years

Giudice appears very healthy and is in great shape. She is usually in the gym, and she seems to keep a good diet.

However, appendicitis — if that is what Giudice had — can affect just about anybody. According to John Hopkins Medicine, “1 in 1,000 people” are diagnosed with appendicitis in the United States. The most common age for appendicitis is between 10 and 30. Giudice is 49-years-old.

If Giudice did not have appendicitis, it seems as though the surgery was not pre-scheduled. The reality star had been posting to her Instagram Stories as usual. Her last post on her Instagram Stories was uploaded on March 23, 2022, and was a promotion for her workout line with Electric Yoga.

Giudice also shared a photo from “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” as the finale aired on March 22, 2022, and she hasn’t made any mention of having surgery or needing to seek medical attention.

