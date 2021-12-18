Fans Slam Teresa Giudice Over Latest Instagram Pic With Fiancé Luis Ruelas

People make fun of Jersey girls, but Teresa Giudice thinks they’re just jealous.

Fans are slamming the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star over her latest Instagram picture taken alongside fiancé Luis Ruelas, calling Giudice out for her edited look. In the photo, the two were posing at singer Andrea Bocelli’s concert in New York City.

“Your face tune looks like a cartoon character,” one user wrote in the comments. Another chimed in, “OMG for once in your life take a pic without a filter. We know what you really look like. Watched Ultimate Housewife and you look nothing like this.”

Another user seemed to agree, writing about the photo, “They literally look like Wax people!!!! Is this a filter? What the hell?!?!”

However, there were some fans in the comments who stuck up for Giudice. “Loving you living ur best life queen,” one fan wrote. “So cute ❤️,” another user commented. “Love your smile Teresa! Your such a beautiful lady!!”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere in early 2022.

Giudice Admitted That She Recently Got Plastic Surgery

If fans are noticing that Giudice is looking a little different these days, it might be due to her recent rhinoplasty, which she spoke about during a November 2021 appearance at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo at the NJ Convention & Expo Center, according to The Sun.

“I don’t know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it,” Giudice said at the time. “So I guess I got a nose job — the tip of it — and I used Dr. Tobias in Englewood, [New Jersey]. He was amazing. After I got it done, I didn’t feel [any] pain whatsoever.”

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star also revealed during the expo that her fiancé, Luis Ruelas, was in full support of her having the procedure done. “I asked Louie, I’m, like, ‘Babe, should I get my nose done?’ And he’s like, ’Is it going to make you feel better?’ And I said, ’Yes.’ So he said, ‘Do it,’” Giudice explained.

The Upcoming Season of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Is Sure to Be Drama-Filled

During a recent interview with Page Six, Giudice’s sister-in-law and costar, Melissa Gorga, promised that the upcoming season of “The Real Housewies of New Jersey” will be full of drama.

“It’s definitely crazy,” Gorga told the outlet on Nov. 22. “There’s moments in there [where] I was like, ‘Wow, I thought we were way past that’ — especially when you think everyone’s happy now and in love bubbles.”

Gorga continued at the time, “Then you see things explode and you’re like, ‘Where did that come from?!’ [It’s] very comparable to the beginning seasons that we’re all remembering.”

During the interview, Gorga also revealed that Giudice’s new fiance keeps her pretty grounded throughout the season. “I definitely think he tries to talk more sense into her,” Gorga said. “So, when she’s losing it — and you’ll actually see this on the upcoming season — when she’s starting to go there to the other side, he kind of brings her back and he’s like, ‘Whoa, these ladies are right. You need to listen to them.’”

