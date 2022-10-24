Teresa Giudice Talks Meeting Kathy Hilton for the First Time

Everything is hunky-dory between these two “Real Housewives” stars.

While doing a Q+A on her Instagram stories on Oct. 23, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice opened up about what it was like to meet Kathy Hilton at BravoCon 2022, and it seems like there’s a friendship brewing between the two! On her stories, Giudice answered a question from a fan that read, “Did you get to meet up with Kathy Hilton?”

“Yes, I got to meet with Kathy Hilton, and we hung out. She was amazing, it was great to meet her and we actually spoke, I think she’s very, very, nice,” Giudice said. “We hung out Thursday night before BravoCon started, we kicked off the weekend that way. We both were at an appearance for DirectTV, and we did the conga line together. It was so much fun.”

And, it seems like Hilton is as much of a fan of Giudice as Giudice is of her! On Oct. 23, Giudice posted a video on Instagram of her and her husband, Luis Ruelas, having fun at a BravoCon booth together. Hilton commented on the video, leaving a string of heart-eye emojis.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is excepted to premiere sometime this winter on Bravo.

Kathy Hilton Is Unsure if She Will Return to ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Next Season

Kathy Hilton may not be a Bravolebrity for much longer–while speaking with Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022, she revealed that she doesn’t want to return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” next season if it’s the exact same cast.

“If it’s same exact cast? Absolutely not,” Hilton told the outlet during the event. “I’m just a friend, so it doesn’t matter. … I don’t ever like to say what other people should be. I just think that you need to mix things up a little bit.”

This season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has not exactly been easy for Hilton. She butted heads not only with Lisa Rinna but also with her sister, Kyle Richards after Rinna accused her of having a “meltdown” during their cast trip to Aspen and saying “horrible” things about Richards and their fellow cast members behind their backs. Hilton has denied that this ever happened and has maintained that Rinna “exaggerated” the situation.

Kyle Richards Said That She Hopes Next Season of RHOBH Will Be ‘Lighter’ Than the Last One

While speaking to E! News on Oct. 21, Richards spoke about her sister Hilton’s potential exit from the show, explaining that no casting decisions have been made yet. However, she does hope that this next season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will be easier than the last one.

“No decisions will be made on that for a while now,” Richards told the outlet. “Whatever happens I just hope it’s a much lighter season than this season. That’s all I care about. I can’t go through the drama. It’s really hard having this stuff put out there and I can’t go through that again.”

Viewers can catch the final part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

