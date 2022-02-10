Teresa Giudice’s Instagram Faux Pas Left Unedited for an Hour

Teresa Giudice is very active on social media. Whether she’s sharing photos of her family, her fiance, or she’s posting an ad, she keeps up her Instagram presence regularly. However, the mom-of-four made a bit of a rookie mistake on February 7, 2022, and fans aren’t letting her forget about it.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star was promoting her collection of workout gear from her collaboration with Electric Yoga when things went wrong. It appears as though Teresa copy and pasted text for her caption, but forgot to fill in one particular line.

“Don’t forget to take time for yourself this weekend. As a busy mom of 4 I make it a priority to workout with my amazing trainers (you can add their names), Louie and my daughters a few days a week,” the original caption read. The “you can add their names” should have been where Teresa added the names of her trainers — if she wanted, but she posted the caption just like that.

After about an hour, Teresa corrected the mistake by editing the caption, but rather than adding the names of her trainers, she simply removed the parenthesis.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Roasted Teresa in the Comments Section & on Reddit

Despite Teresa fixing the mistake as quickly as she could, some fans took to social media to roast her for it. While some of the comments seemed understanding of a simple mistake, others weren’t as nice.

“Tre, add their names to the parenthesis,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“Omgggg copy paste copy paste. Maybe proof read Tre,” added another.

“Put the trainers names in, so funny,” a third comment read.

“You forgot to insert your trainers names in the parenthesis. It’s so obvious you don’t write the captions yourself,” a fourth person commented.

The comments on Reddit were a bit more harsh.

“This gives me the same energy as when MLM shillers send you a copied message, but forget to edit and proofread,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the post.

“She does this sh** all the time. She has the IQ of a pickle,” added another.

“Listen, I’m just happy she used the correct ‘their,'” a third Reddit user wrote.

“It was written for her and the writer indicated she needed to add her trainers names..omg Teresa is such a dingbat,” a fourth comment read.

Some Fans Noticed Another Error Within the Caption

While some people stayed focused on Teresa’s apparent failure to proofread, a few other fans noticed another error with Teresa’s caption. Although this one may not have been as noticeable, some people pointed out that the first sentence, “don’t forget to take time for yourself this weekend,” suggests that the post should have been uploaded on Friday — or over the weekend.

Instead, Teresa posted it on Monday.

“This weekend? Gurl it’s Monday lol,” one Instagram user commented.

“It’s only Monday….” someone else pointed out.

There were plenty of fans who kept it positive, letting Teresa know that she looked great in the photo, and that they love her new yoga line.

“I bought this tank! Can’t wait to rock it! Love it,” one comment read.

“Thanks for helping me get back into my love for yoga,” added another.

“You look amazing,” a third person wrote.

