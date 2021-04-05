Teresa Giudice Reignites Feud With Jackie Goldschneider

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, Teresa Giudice slammed Jackie Goldschneider, claiming that the star “has no heart.”

While appearing on the After Show on March 31, Giudice shared how she felt about Goldschneider’s recent dig she made at her while they were visiting the New Jersey Shore. At dinner, Goldschneider asked Giudice if she got her confidence when she was in jail.

“That’s uncalled for. Everything I’ve been through… Jackie doesn’t have a heart,” Giudice said on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show. “I don’t need her pity but from one mom to another, for her to say that… To say something like that is so ignorant, being a lawyer. She’s so not smart when she speaks.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Wednesday night on Bravo at 9/8c.

Jackie Goldschneider Said That Teresa Giudice Thinks She Is ‘the Most Important Person on Reality TV’

Even though Giudice has fired off her fair share of insults towards Goldschneider, Goldschneider isn’t afraid to fire them right back. During a February 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Goldschneider claimed that Giudice believes that she is the “most important” person on reality television and that she feels like there’s a bit of a double standard going on.

“I think she has this mentality that … she is the most important person on reality TV and, like, nobody can fight back against her,” Goldschneider explained to the outlet. “That’s really not true.”

Goldschneider continued, “Everyone else on the cast gives her a pass for every single thing she does. Whether it’s because they’re a family member or because she has been a friend since childhood or, you know, in [Jennifer Aydin’s] case, she’s just, like, obsessed with being Teresa’s friend, but it really… it’s hard to stand alone and be the only person.”

Jackie Goldschneider Is Nervous to Face Teresa Giudice at the Reunion

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Goldschneider admitted that she is a bit nervous about how all of this season’s drama will play out at the upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.

“I’m thinking about the reunion every day,” Goldschneider admitted to Us Weekly. “Obviously, we’re gonna address the issues, but I want it to be done in a respectable way. And I don’t want my family dragged anymore — I just think that’s very below the belt. I know I’m gonna get into it with Teresa, but I’m hoping she keeps it above board and does not try to drag my husband down anymore and isn’t super vicious, because I just don’t feel like that’s necessary for a reality show. We can keep it above board and still have plenty of drama.”

Goldschneider continued, explaining about Giudice, “Clearly she can say whatever she wants. I can’t even mention the name of anyone in her family or I get attacked. I’m just hoping it’s not taken to that level.”

