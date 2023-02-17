Teresa Giudice Explains Why She Had a Reunion With Jacqueline Laurita

Teresa Giudice explained how her surprise reunion with her former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-star, Jacqueline Laurita, came about.

During a February 14, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the RHONJ OG told host Andy Cohen that her estranged former co-star, who last appeared on the Bravo reality show in season 7, had been on her mind a lot lately and that she used a trip to Las Vegas to reconnect with her for a five-hour lunch.

“I’ve been thinking about her a lot because we both have Nicholases,” Giudice explained to Cohen. “My stepson’s Nicholas and they both have autism. So she’s been on my mind a lot and I was going to Vegas to see Bruno Mars.”

After Cohen noted that Laurita recently made a comment on Instagram that was a little “anti-Melissa” Gorga, Giudice confirmed that wasn’t what the reunion was about.

“No, that that didn’t have to do with it, but then I was just like, you know, that was also…” she said. “I really have been thinking about her a lot because it’s crazy because we do both have Nicholases now.”

According to Page Six, Laurita, who lives in Las Vegas, has a 13-year-old son named Nicholas, while Giudice’s stepson Nicholas Ruelas is 21 years old.

After Cohen pointed out on WWHL that the two women once “hated each other’s guts,” Giudice replied, “Time heals all wounds.”

Elsewhere in the interview, during a game of “To Have and Grudge Hold,” Giudice told Cohen she has forgiven Laurita for previously questioning the legitimacy of the interviews she gave to various magazines.

Jacqueline Laurita Also Explained the 5-Hour Lunch With Teresa Giudice

Following her surprise reunion with Giudice, Laurita posted to Instagram to reveal that she was able to rekindle her friendship with the mom of four now that they don’t co-star on RHONJ together.

“Teresa and I had a great friendship BEFORE the show and now that all the stress, toxicity, outside influences, and pressures from being on a show together are gone, and life is good for both of us, it is easier to forgive and maintain a friendship,” she wrote. “It’s that simple. #NewBeginnings for REAL this time!”

“No, our friendship rekindling has nothing to do with our mutual disdain for Melissa,” Laurita added.

She also described her and Giudice as “Lucy and Ethel,” in a nod to the famous besties on “I Love Lucy.”

Laurita also confirmed she has no interest in returning to RHONJ. “I live in Las Vegas and moving to Orange County in CA this summer!” she noted. “Although the Ultimate Girls trip sounds fun, I don’t have a sitter for that long to care for Nicholas to be able to do it right now.”

In a separate Instagram comment, Laurita revealed that it was a “pleasure” to meet Giudice’s new husband, Luis Ruelas.

“It’s obvious how much you and Teresa love and adore each other!” Laurita wrote to Ruelas. “I’m so happy we connected and bonded over our beautiful Nicholas’s. Chris and I are looking forward to creating many new happy memories with you and Teresa in the future! 4 Taurus’s unite!”

Teresa Giudice Previously Hinted She Was Ready to Make Amends With Jacqueline Laurita

Laurita and Giudice were once close, but their relationship became strained during the latter’s final season on RJHONJ. But Cohen has long hoped to see the two reconcile their relationship.

During a February 1, 2022 appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live,” Giudice reacted after Cohen suggested the two women have a “summit” in Las Vegas to hash things out. At the time, Giudice revealed that her future sister-in-law was starting an app-based business focused on the practice of forgiveness.

Giudice admitted that she would maybe be open to Ruelas’s sister’s mantra of “forgive and move on.”

