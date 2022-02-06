Teresa Giudice Reveals if She Would Make up With Jacqueline Laurita

Jacqueline Laurita may have hurted her, but that doesn’t mean that Teresa Giudice isn’t open to reconciling with her former BFF.

During a February 1 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen read a fan question to Giudice, which asked where the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star currently stood with Laurita.

“I think it’s time for you and Jacqueline to have a little summit in Vegas and just let bygones be bygones,” Cohen told Giudice when reading the question. “I feel it in the ether.”

In response, Giudice explained, “Well, my future sister-in-law, she’s uh, starting her own businesses with this app called Forgivity… so she’s telling me you need to forgive and move on, so yeah, maybe I would be open to that.”

When the franchise first started, Laurita and Giudice were the best of friends, but during Laurita’s last few seasons on the franchise, she and Giudice had some major clashes involving Giudice’s legal troubles and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. Laurita was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” during seasons 1-7.

Giudice Admitted to Feeling ‘Betrayed’ by Laurita

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” in May 2021, Giudice’s friendship with Laurita was brought up once again as Giudice revealed that she felt “betrayed” by Laurita during their falling out.

“Listen, she was my best friend,” Giudice explained at the time. “And that was really traumatic for me. It really was. I felt betrayed. And that hurt me really bad. It felt like it was a really bad divorce. She just hurt me really bad, and I’m a very loyal person, so I felt very betrayed. But I’m over that now. It’s been so many years.”

During a June 2021 appearance on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast, Laurita opened up about her feud with Giudice, and revealed that she feels like Giudice “never really forgives” after getting into it with friends. She also admitted that she feels like Giudice “wasn’t sincere” in trying to make up with her during season 7.

“Teresa never really forgives when she thinks that someone’s hurt her or whatever,” Laurita said at the time. “I don’t know how many times when we’ve had this sit down, where it’s like, let’s put the past behind us … and then something happens where it just — I don’t know what she thinks I did to her because she’s said things that she knows aren’t true that, you know, because she’s angry with me so she’s trying to, you know, say things that I did or whatever that aren’t true… I was sincere in making up with her and she wasn’t sincere in making up.”

And, according to TooFab, Laurita also slammed Giudice as a “narcissist” during a November 2019 episode of her now-defunct podcast, The LookOver Ladies.