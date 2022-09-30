RHONJ Star Supports Teresa Giudice After She’s Booted From Show

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice had support from a friend after she was eliminated from a reality show. On September 26, 2022, the Bravo TV OG was the second contestant eliminated on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Giudice, who was partnered with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov, got the bad news after she danced an Elvis-themed jive in tribute to her late father, Giacinto Gorga.

After the “RHONJ” star landed in the bottom two alongside “Charlie’s Angels” alum Cheryl Ladd, her fate was sealed by head judge Len Goodman, who broke a tiebreaker vote on which star should go home.

“I don’t think Len liked me really so much — I don’t think he liked me,” Giudice told reporters after the show, per Us Weekly. “I knew Len was not gonna pick me. I knew he was gonna pick Cheryl over me. I knew already. … I just had a feeling.”

Teresa Giudice Received Support From Her RHONJ Bestie Following Her Elimination

Giudice had a lot of support on the night that would ultimately mark her end on “DWTS.” As the Disney+ show aired, fans could see Giudice’s daughters in the audience as well as her close friend and co-star, Jennifer Aydin. Aydin also brought along her mother, Josephine Altinel, and her daughters, Gabby and Olivia, to the “DWTS” taping in Los Angeles.

After the live episode aired, Aydin posted a series of photos on Instagram to document her visit to “DWTS.”

In the first photo, the mom of five posed with Giudice backstage at the celebrity ballroom competition. Another pic showed the duo posing with “RHONJ” newcomer Danielle Cabral, who also attended the taping. Aydin also shared some family pics as well as a shot with “DWTS” judge Bruno Tonioli and contestants Joseph Baena and Charli D’Amelia. She capped things off with a group shot with Giudice in the “DWTS’ studio.

Aydin captioned the montage with a supportive message for Giudice.

‘It was so amazing to be there for you, Tre!” she wrote. “And all that love you are so proud of the guts it took to take on this challenge! Being there with my girls, mom & [Danielle Cabral] and her mom, cheering you on for this once in a lifetime opportunity was everything. And I wasn’t going to let it pass by without supporting you every step of the way. Let all the haters hate as much as they want, cause we’re just gonna love love love! Always!?

“What a special weekend we had with all of our families! love you girls!!!!” Cabral wrote in the comment section.

Fans also reacted to thank Aydin for “always supporting” her girl Teresa.

“Love how much you support Teresa! She needs good people and friends in her life,” one fan wrote.

“We’ve been praying for tre to get some real friends! We love you guys,” another added.

“Jen in all the seasons of Jersey I think you have been Tre’s most ride or die! So nice to see!” wrote another fan.

Jennifer Aydin Hit Social Media During the Competition to Drum Up Support For Teresa Giudice

Aydin was steadfast in her support for Giudice throughout her short run on ‘Dancing With the Stars.” On the night of her pal’s final dance, the “RHONJ” alum posted to Instagram to provide voting information for Giudice. Aydin told fans that they could vote for Giudice even if they don’t subscribe to Disney+, which is the platform the show moved to this year after 30 seasons on ABC.

“You can still vote even if you don’t have @disneyplus!” Aydin captioned an Instagram shot of the voting numbers. “Text TERESA to 21523 10 times between tonight 8-10pm Eastern time to cheer on our girl! #Team #PashativiTre!”

Some “Dancing with the Stars” loyalists did think Aydin’s post took things too far. In the comment section, a few noted that the show is supposed to be about voting for the best dancers.

“I love your support but isn’t this about best dancers? No best friendship?” one follower wrote to Aydin.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Alum Wants Own Spinoff