What Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice’s Relationship Is Like Today

When Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice got divorced in 2019, many fans of the show were pretty sad. Over the years, the couple had gone through so much together, and their long journey ended tragically when Joe Giudice was deported back to Italy. So, how is the former couple doing today, and what is their relationship like now?

According to Giudice’s friend and Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Jennifer Aydin, the former couple has a great relationship these days, despite their divorce. During a recent appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast, Aydin revealed more about the relationship. “They have an amazing relationship. There’s no animosity there,“ Aydin said. “They look like they have a mutual respect for each other and I feel like everything’s good.”

Aydin continued, “This is the father of her children. We can’t negate the years that they’ve been together. I feel like out of respect for her children and out of respect for the relationship that they had, she should defend him if she feels the need to. I mean, she’s not going to sit here and praise Joe when he does something wrong, but if there is a situation where he deserves to be defended, I feel like it should come from Teresa. That’s, like, a no-brainer to me.”

Joe Giudice Said That Their Divorce Was ‘Unfortunate’

Over this past summer, Joe Giudice admitted that his split with Teresa was “unfortunate” during an interview with ExtraTV.

“We get along fine. We talk a lot. Every time I talk to the kids I talk to her as well and see what’s going on make sure everything’s good,” Giudice revealed to ExtraTV at the time. “Relationship’s good. It’s unfortunate what happened, but you can’t change what’s done.”

Both Teresa and Joe Giudice Have Found New Partners

Even though their split may have been “unfortunate,” it looks like the two won’t be getting back together anytime soon, as they have both found new partners. Teresa Giudice is in a new relationship with a man named Luis Ruelas, and Joe Giudice has a girlfriend in Italy named Daniela Fittipaldi. Both have shown off their new relationships on Instagram.

And, since they’ve gone separate ways, it seems like they’re both supportive of one another. During a recent interview with E! News, Giudice revealed what her four daughters and ex-husband think of Ruelas. “They like him, they think he’s great also, which I’m glad.” Giudice said. “And Joe’s happy for me, I’m happy for Joe. Right now he’s living in the Bahamas so everything’s good. We’re all a happy family, which I’m glad.”

Giudice continued, explaining that she didn’t tell Joe about the new man in her life right away. “We didn’t share until we needed to, you know?” Giudice explained to E! News. “So the girls went to Italy and met his girlfriend, Gia and Milania went and met his girlfriend. And then when I met Luis, I didn’t tell them right away but when it was the right time I told them and it was all good and he was happy for me and I’m happy for him.”

