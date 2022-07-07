Teresa Giudice Addresses Joe Giudice Hitting on Her Future Sister-in-Law

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans were shocked when Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband Joe Giudice left a comment on an Instagram photo asking about the relationship status of one of her soon-to-be sisters-in-law.

On June 7, Giudice posted a photo showing herself and her future sisters-in-law celebrating her 50th birthday and RHONJ fans were quick to notice her ex-husband sliding into the comments. “Thank you to my beautiful sisters in love for always giving me a reason to smile,” Teresa Giudice wrote alongside a photo with her fiance’s sisters Dr. Veronica Ruelas and Jennifer Ruelas.

Joe Giudice, who separated from Teresa Giudice in December 2019 and divorced from the Bravo star in September 2020, commented, “Is the tall one married?” referring to Veronica Ruelas. The comment has since picked up more than 2,000 likes and over 300 replies, and Teresa Giudice has just shared her opinion about her ex-husband hitting on her fiancé’s sister.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Giudice Said She Thought Her Ex-Husband’s Comment Was Funny But That She Didn’t Think the 2 Would Be Well-Suited

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, the RHONJ star shared her reaction to her ex’s move. “I think it’s funny,” she spilled. “It’s awesome.” While Giudice shared that Dr. Veronica Ruelas would be “going on the market soon,” she added that she didn’t think Ruelas and Joe Giudice would be well-suited. She shared:

She’s too tall for him. She would never go for him. He likes tall women. When I wore high heels, I think he was like an inch taller than me, but he has dated taller women than him, so he does like it, but I don’t think Veronica would like it.

During the Same Interview, Giudice Shaded Her Current Sister-in-Law, Her Brother Joe Gorga’s Wife Melissa Gorga

Although it seems Dr. Veronica Ruelas and Joe Giudice probably won’t be getting together anytime soon, Teresa Giudice didn’t rule out her sisters-in-law appearing on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in the future.

The OG RHONJ star was asked if her fiancé’s sisters would be interested in becoming cast members on the hit Bravo show, and she said, “Never say never.” However, she couldn’t resist the opportunity to throw a little shade toward her co-star and brother’s wife Melissa Gorga.

“Oh yeah, I’m sure they would tell me first,” Giudice told Page Six. “I’m sure they would.” As RHONJ fans know well, Giudice has claimed for a long time now that Gorga did not get her blessing before joining the Bravo show for the 3rd season. Giudice claimed that Andy Cohen was the one who first told her about Gorga joining the show.

“I get a phone call from Andy Cohen that Melissa and Kathy [Wakile] are going to be the new ‘Housewives,’ and I’m like, ‘What? I just talked to them,’” Giudice said back in 2018, Page Six reported. “I was surprised. You don’t do that. That’s not cool with family.”

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother