Teresa Giudice Says Joe Giudice Doesn’t Like RHONJ Star

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, whom she divorced in 2020 after 21 years of marriage.

During the June 26 episode of her podcast, “Turning The Tables,” Teresa Giudice said she and her ex-husband, who is the father of her four daughters, Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice, are “really close now.” According to Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice has taken issue with her RHONJ castmate, John Fuda, because of comments that he made about her in the show’s 14th season.

“Like [Joe Giudice] called me the other day. He was like, ‘I just watched that episode with that Fuda guy.’ He’s like – he was pissed,” said Teresa Giudice.

The mother of four said she “love[d] how [her ex-husband] still sticks up for me.”

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t like that guy.’ I was like I don’t like him either,” said Teresa Giudice on her podcast episode.

John Fuda Feuded With Teresa Giudice Throughout RHONJ Season 14

As fans are aware, John Fuda and his wife, Rachel Fuda, feuded with Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas throughout RHONJ season 14. John Fuda alleged Ruelas had a private investigator research parts of his background, as reported by Page Six. The publication reported that Ruelas said Fuda’s claim was untrue.

Rachel Fuda also took issue with Giudice labeling her husband “the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County.”

In a RHONJ season 14, episode 6, Rachel Fuda stated she was unhappy that Giudice “weaponized” his past. She also said she did not appreciate that Giudice explained that she meant to say John Fuda was a drug dealer.

“I’m trying to explain to her like the verb doesn’t matter. It’s more about the intention behind saying something like that. Like she wasn’t sitting there like, ‘Oh, like your husband used to be a drug dealer. And he cleaned his [expletive] up. And now he’s an amazing person.’ She was weaponizing it,” said Rachel Fuda in the RHONJ season 14 episode.

She also said that “there’s tons of things [they] heard about Louie” that she did not plan on repeating.

While speaking to Page Six in July 2023, John Fuda discussed rumors regarding being arrested “for operating a motor vehicle while in possession of a narcotic” when he was 21 years old. The 37-year-old told the publication he “was never convicted and charges were dismissed.”

During a June 2024 “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast episode, John Fuda said he began using marijuana as a teenager. According to John Fuda, he would sell his extra marijuana, “as like a local guy.”

“It was very very minimal,” said John Fuda.

John Fuda Said He Regretted Appearing on RHONJ

John Fuda spoke about filming RHONJ seasons 13 and 14 with his wife on the June 2024 “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast episode. He said he regretted appearing on the series.

“Joining ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ was definitely — I do have regret in my decision,” said John Fuda on the podcast episode.

He explained he appeared on the series because he wanted to “support” his wife.

According to the father of three, he has been “paying reputationally.”

“I’m paying big time,” continued John Fuda on the June 2024 podcast episode.

He also said that his business and social life suffered because of rumors about him on RHONJ season 14. John Fuda suggested that his son, Jaiden, 17, has lost friendships because of the rumors.

“I have scenarios with, you know, my son’s friends’ parents. ‘Hey, you know what? I heard this about him. You know. Stay away from them.’ I’ve had that happen already,” said John Fuda.

He also said he has received “weird” looks during work meetings.

John Fuda then stated he would warn spouses of RHONJ stars to not appear on the Bravo series.

“If another man were to come up to me, I would share my experience. Because it’s the right thing to do,” said John Fuda.

Rachel Fuda Shared Her Thoughts About Teresa Giudice & Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas in an August 2024 Interview

Rachel Fuda discussed her issues with Giudice and Ruelas in an August 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She said she was not interested in revealing information about Ruelas that could potentially ruin his reputation. She stated that her morals have prevented her from doing so.

“I don’t feel like I need to ruin people’s reputation and livelihoods to make myself successful. I wasn’t raised that way,” said Rachel Fuda to Us Weekly.

In addition, Rachel Fuda told the publication that she believes Giudice often “has to clean up a lot of things that [Ruelas] says” and “justify his actions.”

“There seems to be quite a bit of toxicity around him,” said Rachel Fuda in the Us Weekly interview.

RHONJ is currently on hiatus.