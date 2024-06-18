Teresa Giudice Reveals What She Wrote in the Card That Joe Gorga Threw in Fire

Teresa Giudice shared details on what she wrote in a card that she sent to her estranged brother , Joe Gorga.

On the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 episode titled “Gifts & Receipts,” Giudice and her husband Louie Ruelas sent the Gorgas a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label with a card taped to the top of it as a gift for the housewarming party that they weren’t invited to.

But Gorga and his wife Melissa were not appreciative of the gift amid their ongoing family feud with Giudice. Instead of reading the card from his sister, Joe Gorga tossed it into a fire pit in his yard as the rest of the cast looked on in horror.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode titled “Trouble in Tulum,” Giudice explained what was written on the card.

“The only thing that was in the card was ‘Congratulations on your new home. Love, Louie and Teresa,’” Giudice told co-stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania in the clip. “Like it wasn’t an olive branch, it was just a gesture. …Louie wrote out the card.”

After Aydin told her that Gorga tossed the card into the fire without reading it, Giudice reacted in a confessional. “Am I surprised? Not at all,” she said. “My brother is very petty.”

Teresa Giudice Revealed Why She Sent the Gift to Her Brother

When Catania showed up at the Gorgas housewarming with Giudice’s gift, it was not well received. “It was a nice gesture. I know this is what his father used to drink,” Catania said in reference to the estranged siblings’ late father Giacinto Gorga.

Joe Gorga went off. “‘Do you think she respects her dad with what she has done?” he asked of his sister. “Let me tell you something, you lose your parents, what do we have left? I met her new man. I opened my heart to him. And you know what he did? He screwed me, instantly. And I still accepted it.”

“When they screwed me, I forgave them. And within two months, he hires investigators to follow me to make me look like a bad guy to the press and to the world. And then you want to come and throw me a card after you tell me you never want to see me again?” he asked.

“You know what? I’m dead to them,” Gorga continued after he tossed Giudice’s card into a burning fire pit. “So what do you want to do, give me a card?”

In a confessional, he added, “That is definitely not an olive branch. You know what an olive branch is? You knock on my door when no one’s there. ”

He continued, “You come see me. You come talk to me. That’s an olive branch, not that nonsense when all these people are there.”

In the “Trouble in Tulum” episode, Giudice explained that the gift was not her idea.

“I’m not going to take the credit for that, that was all my husband,” she said in a confessional. “I really didn’t want to send it because I’m not kissing anybody’s [expletive]. I don’t want to make up with him. [Louie] said, ‘Babe it’s just a nice gesture.’ I’m like, okay fine.”

According to Bravo TV.com, Giudice said something similar during a June 9, 2024, appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” After a fan asked why she sent a gift to the Gorgas’ housewarming party, she replied, “That was my husband’s doing. Louie is that kind of guy. I didn’t want to do that. I mean, that was his doing, so…”

Jenn Fessler Thought Joe Gorga’s Reaction Was ‘Unfortunate’

As Gorga went on his rant about the gift, the RHONJ cast members appeared dumbfounded. Several of them said “Oh, Joe” after he tossed the card into the flames.

“I think Joe Gorga is making a point to all of his friends,” cast member Jenn Fessler said in a confessional. “I get it. But I don’t think anybody giving a housewarming gift is trying to do something nasty.”

Fessler elaborated during a June 16, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” after host Andy Cohen asked her what she thought of Gorga’s reaction to the gift.

“What did I think? I think it was unfortunate,” she admitted. “I think it absolutely, you know what it does? It adds more fuel to the fire.”

