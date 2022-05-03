RHONJ Fans React to Teresa Giudice & Joe Gorga’s Childhood Photo

Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga haven’t had the best couple of seasons on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Over the past five years, the siblings have weathered emotional storms as they’ve lost both of their parents, and Gorga has blamed family stress on Teresa’s ex, Joe Giudice. He also got into a full-blown feud with his niece, Gia Giudice, and has questioned the past of his big sister’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

At one point during season 12, Gorga refused to film for weeks and nearly quit the show. There are also new reports that Gorga is “done” with his sister.

But back in the 1980s, there was a different dynamic between the brother and sister duo, who are seven years apart in age. Giudice was protective of her baby brother, as can be seen in an old family phoyo.

Fans Reacted to a Throwback Photo of Teresa Giudice & Joe Gorga

In April 2022, a childhood photo of the Gorga siblings was shared on the Bravo by Betches Instagram account. In the pic, a young Teresa Giudice her hair in ringlets as she leaned next to her baby brother, who was dressed in a vest and a tie. The caption read, ‘Simpler times.”

In the comment section, fans zeroed in on the relationship the two had as children. Many couldn’t believe how much their kids, Gino Gorga and Milania Giudice, look like them today.

“Those Gorga genes are STRONG!” one fan commented.

“Literally Milania and Gino,” another wrote.

“Love this picture of Milania and her cousin Gino!” another joked.

“Omg!!!!! They just dna copied their whole faces on their kids because I swore I thought this was the children in cosplay,” another chimed in.

Others thought Gorga looked afraid of his big sister even back then.

“He already looks scared of her, lol,” one fan wrote, to which another replied, “Guess nothing’s changed.”

“I’ll bet she stole his Halloween candy. #meangirl,” one commenter wrote.

“Her eyes in this picture make her look like she’s up to no good at that age,” another noted.

“The Nellie and Willie Olsen of NJ,” another cracked.

Others wondered if only the siblings could have only foreshadowed before joining RHONJ.

“Oh poor Joe…..didn’t realize what she’d be like 40 years later!” one commenter wrote.

“The chaos they would cause on our TVs,” another fan mused.

“Wow Sad how they chose fame over family,” wrote another RHONJ fan.

Teresa Giudice Said She’d Take ‘Bullets’ For Her Brother

Fans have been speculating about the siblings’ relationship ever since a teaser for the RHONJ season 12 reunion shows that Gorga stormed off the stage during filming. But in a recent interview with Us Weekly, Giudice set the record straight on what went down between her and her brother during filming.

“Andy Cohen asked me a question, and I gave my answer,” Giudice said of the reunion. “So when I gave my answer, my brother’s like, ‘There you go putting me down.’ And I’m like, ‘First of all, I would never put my brother down. I love my brother.’ …I never wanna fight with him on TV.”

In the trailer, Gorga was seen telling Giudice to “be a sister once in a while.”

“It’s just very sad [and] I know my parents wouldn’t like for him to be saying that,” Giudice told Us. “I don’t know how he would like it if [his sons] Gino and Joey would say that to [his daughter] Antonia, like, that’s something you don’t say, but it’s OK, I don’t care. I’ll take all the bullets you want.”

”He’s my only sibling. I absolutely adore him,” Giudice added. “He’s my baby brother [and] no matter what, I’ll always take the fall for him [because] I’m the older sister.”

