Teresa Giudice & Joe Gorga Hint They Could Reconcile

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga have been in a feud for several months, but is a reconciliation on the horizon?

The siblings have had on-and-off issues for years, but a blowup while filming the RHONJ season 13 finale proved to be the final straw. Gorga and his wife, Melissa, were no-shows at Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas, which took place on August 6, 2022, days after filming for the season finale. Giudice later said she would never reconcile with her brother and sister-in-law, according to E! News.

In October 2022, Melissa Gorga told People that she is “done” dealing with Giudice. “I got off the roller coaster. I don’t want to be on it anymore,” she said, adding that she will not be a mediator for her husband and his sister. “Melissa has exited the building in that situation. I’m done.”

But as time has passed, Giudice and Joe Gorga may be starting to have a change of tune.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice Said She Needs ‘Time’ to Reconcile With Her Brother

Both Giudice and the Gorgas attended the BravoCon weekend in New York City in October 2022, but event planners made sure to keep them apart. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” panel at BravoCon was even split into two parts due to the family feud, according to Page Six.

But when asked about the drama with her brother, Giudice hinted that forgiveness could come over time.

“My wedding was really devastating to me that he wasn’t there and right now, I’m focusing on my children and my husband,” she told E! News. The RHONJ OG added that she is “heartbroken” and “needs time to heal” from what happened with her brother. “He’s my only family. I get chills to even talk about it,” she added.

Gorga told the outlet that ”there’s always room” for a reconciliation. “I love my sister,” he added. “I really do. … We’re older now, and it shouldn’t be this way, and it saddens me. It really does. I don’t want this. I really don’t want this.”

But Gorga also made it clear that it is Giudice who will have to initiate the reconciliation. “I have no steps to take,” he told Page Six. “I’ve done everything right. She needs to take a thousand good steps, a thousand right steps. And that’s going to take a while for her. She better get on that treadmill and start getting those steps right.”

Margaret Josephs & Andy Cohen Think a Reconciliation is Not Looking Good For Teresa Giudice & Joe Gorga

One RHONJ cast member does not think the siblings will make amends anytime soon. In an interview with People, Margaret Josephs said a reconciliation for the feuding siblings is “not looking good” right now, although she admitted that at first, she wasn’t sure that it wasn’t all “a ruse,” based on the timing of their major falling out.

“I didn’t know what happened,” Josephs said, adding that both Giudice and Melissa Gorga were working on fixing their past issues during filming for the upcoming RHONJ season. “Why it unraveled right before the wedding is beyond me why that happened,” she added.

And Bravo host Andy Cohen, who saw some of the tension play out firsthand, told Entertainment Tonight he doesn’t see the siblings making nice in the near future. ”I don’t think it’s gonna go anywhere good anytime soon, unfortunately,” he said.

